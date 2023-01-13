Top 10 Most Sacked QBs In the 2022 NFL Regular Season feat. Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and more

The NFL is one of the most physically demanding leagues in all sports. Even with hefty helmets, players on the Gridiron are hardly safe.

Every player on the Gridiron can be touched during a game; it doesn't matter if you are a punter or kicker, you can get your body rocked by a mind-altering hit. Thus, the league has frequently created new rules to protect NFL players, especially quarterbacks. Quarterbacks are easily the most endangered species in the jungle known as the Gridiron. As they control the play, it isn't surprising that they are the rushers' number-one target.

For a defensive coordinator, the sweetest thing in a football game is when his defensive back makes clean contact with a QB resulting in a sack. This is very satisfying for several football purists, and these days we are seeing DCs get more creative. As a result, several QBs get sacked multiple times in a football game, but none more than the ten that we are about to bring to you.

Here are ten of the most sacked quarterbacks in the recent 2022 NFL regular season from the least to the most sacked.

NFL Humor @NFLHumor



6/13

27 YDs

1 INT

Sacked Twice

Baker Mayfield revenge tour 🥶6/1327 YDs1 INTSacked Twice Baker Mayfield revenge tour 🥶 6/13 🎯🎯🎯27 YDs ✈️✈️✈️1 INT 🔥🔥🔥Sacked Twice 💪💪💪https://t.co/yfxBbRB1nG

The Top Ten most sacked QBs of the 2022 NFL Regular Season

10. Baker Mayfield

From the Carolina Panthers to the Los Angeles Rams, Baker Mayfield took quite the beating in the 2022 NFL season. The top overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft was not blessed with the best offensive lines on either side, and that showed by the number of times he was sacked this season. It is even more stunning that Mayfield played in only 12 games this season yet was sacked an astonishing 36 times. That makes for an average of three sacks per game. Mayfield hopes he gets better protection next season from whichever team he signs for in 2023 free agency.

Sacks: 36

New Orleans Saints @Saints



The 23 sacks are the most times a player has been sacked by a single player 🫶



More highlights on 23 of @camjordan94 's 115.5 career sacks come against one of his best friends, Matt Ryan.The 23 sacks are the most times a player has been sacked by a single playerMore highlights on NewOrleansSaints.com 23 of @camjordan94's 115.5 career sacks come against one of his best friends, Matt Ryan.The 23 sacks are the most times a player has been sacked by a single player ☺️🫶More highlights on NewOrleansSaints.com https://t.co/2lapUukmDk

9. Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan moved from the Atlanta Falcons to the Indianapolis Colts before the start of the 2022 NFL season. This move ought to have given the Colts the veteran presence they needed to make the push for playoff success. But they refused to invest in proper offensive pieces to protect the former NFL MVP. This lack of protection ensured that the Falcons legend was sacked 38 times, including one at the tail end of the season that ruled him out. Ryan endured all these sacks in just 12 games.

Sacks: 38

Bad Sports Refs @BadSportsRefs This was actually called a sack on Justin Herbert…if this is Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady there’s a 0% chance that is called in this situation This was actually called a sack on Justin Herbert…if this is Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady there’s a 0% chance that is called in this situation https://t.co/6kk3C3ngna

8. Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert is one of the best young QBs of his generation and has a canon of an arm. Herbert looks primed to be his generation's Patrick Mahomes, but only if the Chargers start protecting him better. The NFL MVP contender was sacked 38 times a season. Those are insane numbers and will likely affect him the older he gets.

Sacks: 38

Dave Kluge @DaveKluge Jalen Hurts' per-game numbers in starts during his first two seasons



17.6 pass completions

29.7 attempts

59.1% completion

213.8 pass yards

1.1 TD

0.6 INT

7.0 adjusted yards per pass attempt

1.9 sacks

9.7 rush attempts

55.6 rush yards

5.7 rush yards per attempt Jalen Hurts' per-game numbers in starts during his first two seasons17.6 pass completions29.7 attempts59.1% completion213.8 pass yards1.1 TD0.6 INT7.0 adjusted yards per pass attempt1.9 sacks9.7 rush attempts55.6 rush yards5.7 rush yards per attempt https://t.co/58YUJNsRLU

7. Jalen Hurts

Yet another MVP contender that gets sacked more times than Tom Brady threw touchdowns this season. Jalen Hurts is one of the gutsiest QBs on the planet. Hurts is heading towards an imminent physical disaster if he keeps getting sacked this way. His entire O-line let their numero uno get turned into a ragdoll all season long.

Sacks: 38

Main Team @MainTeamSports Joe Burrow plays twister to avoid the sack Joe Burrow plays twister to avoid the sack https://t.co/7Edww93534

6. Joe Burrow

We have Joe Burrow, continuing with the trend of young MVP-caliber quarterbacks that get sacked way too much for comfort. The scary part about Burrow's entry to this list is that he once suffered a season-ending injury due to poor protection. The Bengals' coaching unit must look into Burrow getting sacked this often this season. If not, they might regret it in the not-so-distant future.

Sacks: 41

Mojo Markets @mojo



- No. 1 Graded Tackle (

- Zero sacks allowed

- Zero pressures Week 7

- Elevating Daniel Jones

- Elevating Saquon Barkley

- #Togetherblue

- Dominating Jags

Giants LT Andrew Thomas is- No. 1 Graded Tackle ( @PFF - Zero sacks allowed- Zero pressures Week 7- Elevating Daniel Jones- Elevating Saquon Barkley- Dominating Jags Giants LT Andrew Thomas is 🔑- No. 1 Graded Tackle (@PFF)- Zero sacks allowed - Zero pressures Week 7- Elevating Daniel Jones- Elevating Saquon Barkley- #Togetherblue 📈- Dominating Jags ⬇️ https://t.co/AYHbmj6Fbo

5. Daniel Jones

Oh, would you look at that? The New York Giants have a quarterback that was sacked over forty times a season. We definitely have yet to see this happen over and over again. It's getting comical at this stage, as the New York Giants have failed to protect their shot caller. Daniel Jones had a decent season under center for the Giants, but it might have been better off if he was afforded a better lass defense.

Sacks: 44

Alex Wilson @AlexWilsonESM OH MY GOD! Xavier McKinney destroys Geno Smith for the sack -- absolutely crushed #NYG OH MY GOD! Xavier McKinney destroys Geno Smith for the sack -- absolutely crushed #NYG https://t.co/aadHLSkOq1

4. Geno Smith

Geno Smith enjoyed a breakout year for the Seattle Seahawks, with the veteran QB getting named to the NFL Pro Bowl. Getting adequate protection from your O-line. We hope you are listening, Pete Carroll!

Sacks: 46

Brad @Graham_SFN Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw is no match for 49ers Nick Bosa as he collects a sack on Kirk Cousins Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw is no match for 49ers Nick Bosa as he collects a sack on Kirk Cousins https://t.co/s257SCRLlC

3. Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins has been a stalwart for the Minnesota Vikings for longer than you can imagine, and he has been getting an absurd number of sacks for just as long. Opponents of the Minnesota Vikings know the secret formula for taking Cousins out of games. It is concerning how often an NFL Pro Bowler can get hit without his coaching staff making the much-needed alterations. Cousins hopes the sacks get fewer in subsequent seasons, as he is quickly approaching his thirty-fifth birthday.

Sacks: 46

Thomas R. Petersen @thomasrp93

#Eagles



Haason Reddick legit might've had 4+ sacks had it not been for the crazy athletic ability of Justin Fields... Haason Reddick legit might've had 4+ sacks had it not been for the crazy athletic ability of Justin Fields...#Eagles https://t.co/WopdSb9p80

2. Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears quarterback is the best dual-threat QB of his generation, and he single-handedly won a few games for his ailing franchise. However, there's no doubt he could have won a lot more had he not been sacked a staggering 55 times this season. Fields' development has been superb, but the Bears must invest in a top-notch O-line to protect their crown jewel in future seasons.

Sacks: 55

49ers Throwback ❤💛 @49ers_Throwback NaVorro Bowman sacks Russell Wilson



Throwback 2013 NFCCG 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks NaVorro Bowman sacks Russell Wilson Throwback 2013 NFCCG 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks https://t.co/IQSjqWCU3C

1. Russell Wilson

Broncos Country, let's ride! Unfortunately for the Broncos and Mr. Wilson, their O-line has not been running smoothly all year. This has contributed to Wilson having the worst statistical season of his career and being sacked a staggering 55 times. Wilson's performances weren't the best, but you can't fault the man for trying. Wilson used to be one of the best dual-threat QBs in the NFL, but it is obvious that he has lost a step. If the Broncos want to make the most of his last years at the top, they'll need to reduce the number of times the former Super Bowl champ gets sacked.

Sacks: 55

Poll : 0 votes