Top 10 NFL team owners with the highest net worth (2021)

NFL team owners as a whole are worth tens of billions of dollars combined. The NFL is one of the most valuable organizations in the world. Purchasing an NFL franchise is extremely expensive but the revenues are insane. The profit that NFL teams generate is the main reason why they rarely ever go up for sale. NFL team owners are mostly billionaires and here are the ten who have the highest net worth.

Most valuable NFL team owners

#10 - Janice McNair, Houston Texans - $4.2 billion

Houston Texans late owner Bob McNair

After majority owner Bob McNair passed away in 2018, his stake was passed to his wife, Janice McNair. Bob McNair purchased the rights to a football team in Houston in 1999 for 600 million dollars. His investment in the Texans, joining 31 other NFL team owners, was well worth it.

Deepi Sidhu @DeepSlant Head coach David Culley opens his press conference by acknowledging Founder's Day (Oct. 6) in honor of #Texans late Founder Bob McNair and his contributions to the city and team. Head coach David Culley opens his press conference by acknowledging Founder's Day (Oct. 6) in honor of #Texans late Founder Bob McNair and his contributions to the city and team.

#9 - Terry and Kim Pegula, Buffalo Bills - $5.7 billion

Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula

In addition to being one of the NFL team owners, Terry and Kim Pegula are NHL owners as well. They own both professional sports franchises in the city of Buffalo, the Bills and the Sabres. They purchased the Bills in 2014 for an estimated $1.4 billion dollars and have already increased the value by more than 50 percent.

#8 - Stephen Bisciotti, Baltimore Ravens - $5.7 billion

Baltimore Ravens owner Stephen Bisciotti

Stephen Bisciotti purchased the Baltimore Ravens in 2004 to become one of the owners of an NFL team. He paid about $600 million for the team and has already multiplied the value by more than five times.

Baltimore Ravens @Ravens The Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation are donating $1 million to support Hurricane Ida relief funds in New Orleans and the surrounding Louisiana areas. The Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation are donating $1 million to support Hurricane Ida relief funds in New Orleans and the surrounding Louisiana areas. https://t.co/2ZBlbfvWKe

#7 - Arthur Blank, Atlanta Falcons - $7.2 billion

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank

Arthur Blank is one of the most charitable people in the world. He made his fortune as one of the founders of a giant in retail, Home Depot. He left in 2001 after being with the company for 23 years. The following year, he purchased the Falcons.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Piyush Bisht