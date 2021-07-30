Top 10 NFL veterans eligible for the Hall of Fame

The 2021 NFL Hall of Fame class has officially been announced. It's headlined by QB Peyton Manning, along with Charles Woodson and Calvin "Megatron" Johnson.

While these three players were first-ballot nominees, there are several veterans who are still waiting for their names to be called and a fresh batch of first-year eligible players for the Hall of Fame.

The only requirements for the NFL Hall of Fame are that players need to be voted in with at least 80% of vote by the board and have been retired for at least five seasons.

Here are the top ten NFL veterans who are eligible for the NFL Hall of Fame and a few who could be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame class.

Top ten NFL players waiting on the Hall of Fame

#1 - QB Tony Romo - Dallas Cowboys (2003-16)

Tony Romo was one of the most prolific Dallas QBs, making four Pro Bowls, a Second-Team All-Pro, and led one season in passer rating and completion rating percentage.

He's the Dallas Cowboys leader in passing TDs, passing yards, most games with 300+ yards, most games with 3+ TDs, and his 97.1 career passer rating is the best among QBs to never make the Super Bowl. Romo also holds NFL records in most games with a 135 passer rating or better (6) and most road games in a row with 1+ TD (4).

Tony Romo was one of the best QBs in the league during his tenure, but will forever be tainted by his lack of postseason success, never making it to the NFC Championship Game.

He's still a record-setting QB who kept the Cowboys in the hunt for years and could be a first-ballot Hall of Fame player. He's proof you don't need to make the Super Bowl to be a Hall of Fame QB.

#2 - DT Vince Wilfork - New England Patriots (2004-14), Houston Texans (2015-16)

Vince Wilfork is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, a First-Team All-Pro, three-time Second-Team All-Pro, and made five Pro Bowls.

Wilfork could be considered one of the best DTs in NFL history and was a pivotal piece of the early success in New England. He has 16 career sacks and 559 tackles, but was a consistent threat up front against the run. He could end up as a first-ballot Hall of Fame guy, but is destined to go in at some point.

#3 - QB Michael Vick - Atlanta Falcons (2001-08), Philadelphia Eagles (2009-13), New York Jets (2014), Pittsburgh Steelers (2015)

Michael Vick made four Pro Bowls, was the 2010 Comeback Player of the Year and was labeled a "cheat code" during his stint with Atlanta.

It's unclear if his rough past will keep him out of the Hall of Fame, but he was credited as being one of the best dual-threat QBs in the league. He had 22,464 career passing yards, 133 TDs, 88 INTs, 6,109 rushing yards and 36 TDs.

He owns the NFL record for the best yards per carry average (7) and most rushing yards by a QB. His success as a rusher alone could put him in the Hall of Fame.

#4 - WR Anquon Boldin - Arizona Cardinals (2003-09), Baltimore Ravens (2010-12), San Francisco 49ers (2013-15), Detroit Lions (2016)

Anquon Boldin won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens and was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2003. He also made three Pro Bowls in his career.

Boldin holds the NFL records for most catches as a rookie (101), most receiving yards in first NFL game (217), and was the fastest player to reach 400 and also 500 catches. Boldin was known to be a deep threat in his prime and finished his career with 13,779 receiving yards and 82 TDs. His NFL records alone make a great case for the Hall of Fame.

#5 - DE Jared Allen - Kansas City Chiefs (2004-07), Minnesota Vikings (2008-13), Chicago Bears (2014-15), Carolina Panthers (2015)

Jared Allen was eligible for this past Hall of Fame class with five Pro Bowls, four-time First-Team All-Pro, and led the league in sacks twice (NFL record).

Throughout his career, Allen has racked up 136 sacks, 32 forced fumbles and 643 tackles. He holds the record for most games in a row with a sack (11) and most career safeties (4). He also holds several Minnesota Vikings records, making him a sure-fire lock for the 2022 Hall of Fame.

#6 - WR Steve Smith Sr - Carolina Panthers (2001-13), Baltimore Ravens (2014-16)

Steve Smith Sr. was an NFL Comeback Player in 2005, a two-time First-Team All-Pro, a Second-Team All-Pro, and led the league in catches, receiving yards and TDs in 2005 (triple crown).

He had 14,731 career receiving yards and 81 TDs. He is Carolina's all-time receiving yards leader and holds the NFL record as a return specialist: highest punt return average in a game (51).

As one of the most productive and consistent WRs of the last 20 years, Steve Smith could be a first-ballot Hall of Fame player and his 72 team records with the Panthers help his case.

#7 - OG Logan Mankins - New England Patriots (2005-13), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-15)

Logan Mankins made seven Pro Bowls and was a five-time Second-Team All-Pro. Mankins was known for being the elite blocker for QB Tom Brady for almost a decade. He went to the Buccaneers late in his career and acted as the anchor of the OL, helping the team have a top-five offense.

If he had been with the Patriots during their Super Bowl wins, Mankins might have had a case to be a first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee.

#8 - WR/KR/PR Devin Hester - Chicago Bears (2006-13), Atlanta Falcons (2014-15), Baltimore Ravens (2016), Seattle Seahawks (2016)

It's a little-known fact that Devin Hester started his NFL career as a DB. He later transitioned into a WR and the best return specialist in NFL history.

He was a three-time First-Team All-Pro, a Second-Team All-Pro, made four Pro Bowls, and was named to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time team as a returner.

Hester is the only player to ever run back the opening kickoff in the Super Bowl for a TD. He is the all-time leader in KO returns for TDs and punt-return TDs (19 in all). Hester owns 11 NFL records as a return specialist and 21 with the Chicago Bears.

The debate is whether a special teams player will make the Hall of Fame, let alone as a first-ballot. You have to have Hester in the Hall of Fame at some point, though.

#9 - OLB Robert Mathis - Indianapolis Colts (2003-16)

Robert Mathis is only the second player on this list to play his entire career with one team. He won a Super Bowl with the Colts, made five Pro Bowls, was a First-Team All-Pro, led the NFL in sacks for a season, and is in the 100 Sacks Club.

He's the NFL's all-time leader in forced fumbles and stripped sacks (52 FF). His 123 career sacks rank 17th in NFL history. Mathis could be an under-the-radar player to make the Hall of Fame as a first-ballot.

#10 - WR Andre Johnson - Houston Texans (2003-14), Indianapolis Colts (2015), Tennessee Titans (2016)

Andre Johnson was a three-time First-Team All-Pro, two-time Second-Team All-Pro, made seven Pro Bowls and led the NFL twice in catches and receiving yards.

Johnson has 14,185 career receiving yards and 70 TDs. He is the only player with 60+ catches in each of his first eight seasons and holds the records for the most games with 10+ catches in a season (7), most seasons with 100+ catches (5), and most seasons with 100+ catches and 1,000+ yards (4).

Johnson will eventually get called into the Hall of Fame along with his eight records with the Houston Texans.

