Top 10 RBs in Madden 24 feat. Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley and more

Madden 24's release is just around the corner and the marketing team in charge of promoting the game has been turning things up a notch this week, dropping big chunks of information online.

Taking to Twitter, Madden 24's developers have revealed ratings for the game's running backs. Here's a look at the 10 best running backs in Madden 24:

#1 - Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb at Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders

The number one running back for the Cleveland Browns is also the number one running back in Madden 24. At 97 overall, no other running back will have a greater overall performance on the virtual gridiron. Last season, he rushed 302 times for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns.

#2 - Christian McCaffery

Christian McCaffrey at 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games

The 49ers' star running back is the second-best player at the position in the game. At 96 overall, he'll still be a massive target for fantasy franchise drafts. Last year, in addition to taking over as quarterback briefly, he rushed 159 times for 746 yards and six touchdowns with the 49ers. With the Panthers, he rushed 85 times for 393 yards and two touchdowns.

#3 - Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs at San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders

The third-best running back in the game offers the Raiders no guarantee of being available due to an ongoing contract dispute. He will be a 95 overall in the game, so you can bet your bottom dollar that he'll see action for the team on the virtual gridiron this season. Last year, he rushed 340 times for 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns.

#4 - Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry at Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans

The Tennessee Titans might have seen a wide receiver swap at the top, but ol' Faithful is still trucking at 94 overall. Last year, he rushed 349 times for 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns.

#5 - Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley at NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

The fifth-best running back in the game is not guaranteed a single carry in Week 1 due to a holdout. The 93 overall running back still is likely to see plenty of action in franchise mode, however. Last season, he rushed 295 times for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns.

#6 - Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook at New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings

The sixth-best running back doesn't have a team at the time of writing after shockingly getting released by the Minnesota Vikings earlier this offseason. At 91 overall, if he lands in the free agency pool in the full game's release, he'll be a go-to weapon for franchise players. Last year, Cook rushed 264 times for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns.

#7 - Austin Ekeler

Austin Ekeler at Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders

The Chargers running back supplanted Melvin Gordon a few years ago and hasn't let the team down since. At 89 overall, Madden's developers seem to agree. Last year, he rushed 204 times for 915 yards and 13 touchdowns.

#8 - Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor at Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens

Arguably the biggest weapon left on the Indianapolis Colts, Jonathan Taylor will be hoping to ease Anthony Richardson into the year. At 89 overall, he'll be more than usable in the game. Last year, he rushed 192 times for 861 yards and four touchdowns.

#9 - Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard at Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers

The successor to Ezekiel Elliot has a lot of pressure on his shoulders to live up to this season with Elliott gone. At 88 overall, he also has some pressure to make Madden's creators look accurate in essentially calling him a top-10 running back before his first bonafide starting season. Pollard rushed 193 times for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022.

#10 - Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones at Green Bay Packers v Miami Dolphins

Jordan Love will have his hands full this year, but at least he'll have Jones to help with the workload. At least, that is what Madden's developers appear to be saying by assigning the back an 88 overall rating. Last year, he rushed 213 times for 1,121 yards and two touchdowns.

