Top 30 The Office-inspired fantasy football names to try out

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Sep 06, 2023 04:36 GMT
"The Office" is an iconic American television series that showcases the everyday struggle of office employees at the Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. The show originally aired from March 24, 2005, to May 16, 2013, with a run time of nine seasons.

Initially, the show was met with mixed reactions, as the comedy style differed from everyone's cup of tea.

However, with the advent of social media, the show has received retrospective acclaim, with "Gen Z" savoring many clips and moments that originated from the show.

The iconic series aired 201 episodes for its run, originally featuring Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and B. J. Novak as the main cast. Most of these cast members became household names, with Steve Carell being particularly singled out for acclaim.

"The Office" has been included on several critics' year-end top TV series lists; it has won various awards, including but not limited to two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and four Primetime Emmy Awards.

There have been discussions for a reboot for quite some time now, but nothing new has materialized.

30 of the best The Office-inspired fantasy football names

With the 2023 NFL season just a few days away, fantasy football team owners are putting the finishing touches on their rosters. Getting a perfect fantasy football team name is almost as important as picking the ideal team.

Of course, an iconic TV show like "The Office" would have many fans who play fantasy football, and they'd love to use a variation of the show's name as a fantasy football team name.

Hence, you're in the right place if you're searching for the best Office-inspired fantasy football name.

List of "The Office" themed Fantasy Football Team Names to use in 2023

Here's a list of 30 The Office fantasy football names for 2023:

  1. Alfredo’s Pizza Place
  2. Angela’s Accountants of the End Zone
  3. Casino Madness
  4. Crime Aide
  5. Dwight’s Dunder Dominators
  6. Jan’s Gridiron Strategy
  7. Jim and Pam’s Playoff Partners
  8. Kelly’s Touchdown Talkers
  9. Michael’s Dundies
  10. Michael’s Fantasy Follies
  11. Oscar’s Office All-Stars
  12. Poor Performance Inc.
  13. Poor Richard’s
  14. Ryan’s Reception Revolution
  15. Sabre Society
  16. Schrute’s Squad
  17. Stanley’s Scoring Chillaxers
  18. The Fired Guys
  19. The Inner Circle
  20. The Lizard Kings
  21. The Lovers
  22. The Mafia
  23. The Mediocre Mergers
  24. The Murderers
  25. The People Person’s Paper People
  26. The QA Creed
  27. The Scranton Strikers
  28. The Special Projects
  29. Threat Level Midnight
  30. World’s Best Bosses

Edited by Veer Badani
