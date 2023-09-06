Top 30 The Office-inspired fantasy football names to try out

"The Office" is an iconic American television series that showcases the everyday struggle of office employees at the Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. The show originally aired from March 24, 2005, to May 16, 2013, with a run time of nine seasons.

Initially, the show was met with mixed reactions, as the comedy style differed from everyone's cup of tea.

However, with the advent of social media, the show has received retrospective acclaim, with "Gen Z" savoring many clips and moments that originated from the show.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The iconic series aired 201 episodes for its run, originally featuring Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and B. J. Novak as the main cast. Most of these cast members became household names, with Steve Carell being particularly singled out for acclaim.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

"The Office" has been included on several critics' year-end top TV series lists; it has won various awards, including but not limited to two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and four Primetime Emmy Awards.

There have been discussions for a reboot for quite some time now, but nothing new has materialized.

Expand Tweet

30 of the best The Office-inspired fantasy football names

With the 2023 NFL season just a few days away, fantasy football team owners are putting the finishing touches on their rosters. Getting a perfect fantasy football team name is almost as important as picking the ideal team.

Of course, an iconic TV show like "The Office" would have many fans who play fantasy football, and they'd love to use a variation of the show's name as a fantasy football team name.

Hence, you're in the right place if you're searching for the best Office-inspired fantasy football name.

Also Read: 500+ Funny Fantasy Football Team Names 2023

Expand Tweet

List of "The Office" themed Fantasy Football Team Names to use in 2023

Here's a list of 30 The Office fantasy football names for 2023:

Alfredo’s Pizza Place Angela’s Accountants of the End Zone Casino Madness Crime Aide Dwight’s Dunder Dominators Jan’s Gridiron Strategy Jim and Pam’s Playoff Partners Kelly’s Touchdown Talkers Michael’s Dundies Michael’s Fantasy Follies Oscar’s Office All-Stars Poor Performance Inc. Poor Richard’s Ryan’s Reception Revolution Sabre Society Schrute’s Squad Stanley’s Scoring Chillaxers The Fired Guys The Inner Circle The Lizard Kings The Lovers The Mafia The Mediocre Mergers The Murderers The People Person’s Paper People The QA Creed The Scranton Strikers The Special Projects Threat Level Midnight World’s Best Bosses

Also Read: Inappropriate NFL fantasy football team names to consider before 2023 season