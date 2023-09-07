Top 40 Kirk Cousins-inspired fantasy football names to explore 

With 141 games under his sleeves, Kirk Cousins, 35, will begin his ninth season as an NFL starting quarterback. He is currently in his sixth year with the Minnesota Vikings. He has over 4,200 passing yards in four of the last five seasons in Minnesota, a mark he only reached once during his stint with the Washington Redskins.

As Cousins continues his incredible journey into his 12th season, he has more professional experience than nearly all the starting quarterbacks in the league.

Cousins can be considered a good fantasy football pick as long as top wideout Justin Jefferson is healthy. The odds that rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison will succeed in his debut season is another factor that makes sense to Cousins’ high-risk/high-return analysis.

Best Kirk Cousins-inspired fantasy football names for your team

Making a top fantasy football team name is the first crucial choice you need to make before the season begins. Finding work-appropriate fantasy football team names can be an uphill battle.

For the ultimate finishing touch, we have compiled Kirk Cousins’ fantasy names for his supporters and fantasy managers who own him.

List of Kirk Cousins fantasy football team names to use in 2023:

Battle of Dunkirk

Big Kirko

Boykin My Cousins Captain Kirk Cousins

But, They’re Cousins

Captain Cousins’ Squadron

Captain Kirk and the Purple People Eaters

Captain Kirk

Captain Kirk’s Conquest

Cheaper by the Cousins

Cook Out With The Cousins

Country Cousin

Cousins of Kirk

Cousins’ Corner Pocket

Cousins’ Playmaking Pioneers

Don’t Kirkoff Your Cousins

Everybody and His Cousins

First Cousins Twice Removed

First Cousins

Gridiron Glory with Kirk

Irked by Kirk

KC and the Sunshine Band

KF’nC

Kirkfuffle

Kirkland Signature

Kirko Chainz

Kirk Covids

Kirk Diggler

Kirk Thuggins

Kirk’s Command Center

Kirk’s Cousins

Kirk’s High-Scoring Heroes

Kissing Cousins

My Cousins are better than yours

Not Kissing Cousins

The Captain Kirks

The Captain Kirk Crew

The Enterprise of Cousins

The Viking Voyage with Kirk

Vikirky

We’re Not Kissing Cousins

What’s buzzin’, cousin?

