Top 40 Kirk Cousins-inspired fantasy football names to explore 

With 141 games under his sleeves, Kirk Cousins, 35, will begin his ninth season as an NFL starting quarterback. He is currently in his sixth year with the Minnesota Vikings. He has over 4,200 passing yards in four of the last five seasons in Minnesota, a mark he only reached once during his stint with the Washington Redskins.
As Cousins continues his incredible journey into his 12th season, he has more professional experience than nearly all the starting quarterbacks in the league.
Cousins can be considered a good fantasy football pick as long as top wideout Justin Jefferson is healthy. The odds that rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison will succeed in his debut season is another factor that makes sense to Cousins’ high-risk/high-return analysis.
Unsure about a trade offer? Make winning decisions with Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
Best Kirk Cousins-inspired fantasy football names for your team
Making a top fantasy football team name is the first crucial choice you need to make before the season begins. Finding work-appropriate fantasy football team names can be an uphill battle.
For the ultimate finishing touch, we have compiled Kirk Cousins’ fantasy names for his supporters and fantasy managers who own him.
Also read: 500+ Funny Fantasy Football Team Names 2023
List of Kirk Cousins fantasy football team names to use in 2023:
- Battle of Dunkirk
- Big Kirko
- Boykin My Cousins Captain Kirk Cousins
- But, They’re Cousins
- Captain Cousins’ Squadron
- Captain Kirk and the Purple People Eaters
- Captain Kirk
- Captain Kirk’s Conquest
- Cheaper by the Cousins
- Cook Out With The Cousins
- Country Cousin
- Cousins of Kirk
- Cousins’ Corner Pocket
- Cousins’ Playmaking Pioneers
- Don’t Kirkoff Your Cousins
- Everybody and His Cousins
- First Cousins Twice Removed
- First Cousins
- Gridiron Glory with Kirk
- Irked by Kirk
- KC and the Sunshine Band
- KF’nC
- Kirkfuffle
- Kirkland Signature
- Kirko Chainz
- Kirk Covids
- Kirk Diggler
- Kirk Thuggins
- Kirk’s Command Center
- Kirk’s Cousins
- Kirk’s High-Scoring Heroes
- Kissing Cousins
- My Cousins are better than yours
- Not Kissing Cousins
- The Captain Kirks
- The Captain Kirk Crew
- The Enterprise of Cousins
- The Viking Voyage with Kirk
- Vikirky
- We’re Not Kissing Cousins
- What’s buzzin’, cousin?
Also Read: Inappropriate NFL fantasy football team names to consider before 2023 season
Confused about Who should I start? Improve your decisions with the ultimate tool to dominate your fantasy football!