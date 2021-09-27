Top 5 active NFL veterans yet to win a Super Bowl ring

Most NFL veterans all have the same goal. That is, of course, to win a Super Bowl or even multiple. Many would agree that having a great career includes winning at least one championship at some point. Individual accolades are great, but there is nothing quite like earning a ring.

Here are the top five NFL veterans who are still looking for their first Super Bowl victory.

Top 5 NFL veterans without a Super Bowl ring

#5 - WR DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals

Now in his ninth season, DeAndre Hopkins cracks the list of NFL veterans without a ring. His career has been defined by consistency and reliability from the wide receiver position. He has four seasons with at least 100 receptions and six seasons with at least 1100 yards. He has started all but two games in his career and has totaled an impressive 63 touchdowns.

#4 - CB Jalen Ramsey, Rams

Jalen Ramsey has been one of the top coverage corners in the NFL since he entered the league. Today he is widely considered the very best defensive back in football. He often shadows the best receiver on the opposing team while rarely allowing them to produce anything offensively. He is athletic and instinctual, showing no weaknesses at all in his game.

#3 - RB Derrick Henry, Titans

The king of the running game is one of the best NFL veterans without a ring. Derrick Henry is in his sixth season now while being a dominant force for the past three years. He recorded 1,000 yards for the first time three years ago and followed that up with a 1,500-yard season the following year. Last season he added himself to the very short list of backs in NFL history who eclipsed 2,000 yards in a season.

#2 - WR Julio Jones, Titans

Julio Jones is on the list of NFL veterans who are a guaranteed first-ballot Hall of Famer. His production over the last decade has made him one of the greatest wide receivers of all time. In his career, he has totaled 857 receptions for 13,053 yards and 60 touchdowns. Just as impressive is his 15.2 yards per reception career average.

#1 - DL Aaron Donald, Rams

Topping the list of NFL veterans without a ring is Aaron Donald. He is widely accepted as the best all-round defensive player in the NFL and the best interior defensive lineman of all time. Across his first seven seasons, he accounted for 85.5 sacks and 19 forced fumbles. He is already a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and six-time All-Pro.

