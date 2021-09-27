Top 5 backup wide receivers in the NFL in 2021

The NFL has a host of top-tier superstar wide receivers, including DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs, DK Metcalf and Davante Adams.

These wide receivers are almost guaranteed to draw coverage from the best DBs, to have 1,000-yard seasons, and are the top selections in fantasy football. However, the unsung heroes are usually the backup wide receivers of the NFL. They tend to come out of nowhere for big moments, and become overnight sensations, like Antonio Brown in his early years.

The 2021 NFL season has seen several backup wide receivers enjoy better outings than some of the elite receivers. On that note, here's a look at the top five backup receivers in the 2021 season:

#5 Braxton Berrios - New York Jets

Fer-Nandolorian @FernandoDowney For the record, Braxton Berrios is currently faster than Tyreek Hill #Jets For the record, Braxton Berrios is currently faster than Tyreek Hill #Jets https://t.co/mKkmrqTnZT

Braxton Berrios was a sixth-round pick in 2018, and his best season was in 2020 with 37 catches for 394 yards and three TDs.

Berrios is currently the leading wide receiver for the New York Jets in catches (12) and yards (124). There have been quite a few injuries to the roster and some lackluster performances from the starters. That has allowed Braxton Berrios to become a quick favorite for rookie QB Zach Wilson, and the former's speed is underrated.

#4 Sammy Watkins - Baltimore Ravens

Nic Mason @British_Raven19



But, let’s not forget this equally breathtaking play from Lamar Jackson to find Sammy Watkins. We’re all losing our minds about that #NFL record breaking field goal from Justin Tucker, and rightly so.But, let’s not forget this equally breathtaking play from Lamar Jackson to find Sammy Watkins. #RavensFlock We’re all losing our minds about that #NFL record breaking field goal from Justin Tucker, and rightly so.



But, let’s not forget this equally breathtaking play from Lamar Jackson to find Sammy Watkins. #RavensFlock https://t.co/yMce96M09r

Sammy Watkins was once the no.1 wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills before bouncing around to the LA Rams. He won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, and now plays with the Baltimore Ravens.

He was a backup with the Chiefs, and plays behind Marquise Brown in Baltimore. His speed sets him apart from other wide receivers, and he is second in the team with eight catches and 140 yards. He's not as explosive as he was with Buffalo, but the Ravens got a star for a bargain and Watkins is not required to be the main target.

#3 Emmanuel Sanders - Buffalo Bills

Heather Prusak @haprusak You're really starting to see the chemistry between Josh Allen and Emmanuel Sanders as he had 5 catches for 94 yards (including a 41 yard catch) and 2 touchdowns.



"You gotta prove yourself all the time. To come to this fan base and prove myself, it feels good." You're really starting to see the chemistry between Josh Allen and Emmanuel Sanders as he had 5 catches for 94 yards (including a 41 yard catch) and 2 touchdowns.



"You gotta prove yourself all the time. To come to this fan base and prove myself, it feels good." https://t.co/3BhDeDTPd8

Emmanuel Sanders has become a journeyman wide receiver in the NFL, having played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, and now the Buffalo Bills.

He's 34, but is still able to get downfield, and is having a great 2021 season in fantasy football and on the field with Buffalo. Sanders is averaging 16.7 yards per catch with 100 yards on six catches.

#2 Quez Watkins - Philadelphia Eagles

John Clark @JClarkNBCS Jalen Hurts 91 yard pass play with Quez Watkins is fifth longest in Eagles history 🔥🔥



Jalen Hurts 91 yard pass play with Quez Watkins is fifth longest in Eagles history 🔥🔥



https://t.co/ekvhtc8uVW

Quez Watkins became famous in the preseason for his speed and for looking like a future threat in Philadelphia.

First-round WR DeVonta Smith is playing well, but Watkins is the top wide receiver for the Eagles thus far with 140 yards on just five receptions. He is also averaging 17.8 yards after the catch per reception. The Eagles could end up having a top-10 group of wide receivers in the near future.

#1 Rondale Moore - Arizona Cardinals

PFF College @PFF_College Rondale Moore is averaging 14.3 yards AFTER catch per reception this season



4.8 yards more than any other NFL player Rondale Moore is averaging 14.3 yards AFTER catch per reception this season



4.8 yards more than any other NFL player https://t.co/rjyAPw9Djz

Also Read

The Arizona Cardinals' second-round pick, Rondale Moore, is the leading wide receiver in a group including DeAndre Hopkins, AJ Green and Christian Kirk. He has 182 yards and a TD of 11 catches.

Moore was drafted into a superb offense, and has adjusted well to the NFL. He's listed as a second-team wide receiver, but he'll be a starter in 2022 for sure. Moore is already one of the best wide receivers from his NFL draft class.

Edited by Bhargav