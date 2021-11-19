Top 5 highest-paid NFL commentators right now

Being an NFL commentator is a prestigious job. Very few ever get the opportunity to land these jobs and even less make big money. That can't be said for the names on this list. They are at the top of their professions and are the best in the business, having earned their way into a highly competitive position.

For this article, NFL commentators will include everyone in the booth that is calling live NFL games. That means play by play announcers, color commentators and live analysts. It will not include sports personalities that are not in the actual broadcast booth for live NFL games. These are the top five highest-paid NFL commentators.

#5 - Troy Aikman - $7.5 million

NFL color commentator Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman was a superstar quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys and is now a superstar commentator working for FOX network. He is on the lead team for FOX alongside play by play announcer Joe Buck. Aikman and Buck have been a team since 2002 and are one of the best duos in the business.

Ben Volin @BenVolin Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are calling Patriots-Falcons this Thursday night for FOX. Same duo that called Super Bowl 51 Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are calling Patriots-Falcons this Thursday night for FOX. Same duo that called Super Bowl 51

Troy Aikman has won three Super Bowls as a quarterback and has called six more Super Bowls as a commentator. He is one of the best quarterbacks from the 1990s era and now one of the top commentators in this millennium.

#4 - Mike Tirico - $10 million

NFL play by play announcer Mike Tirico

Andrew Marchand @AndrewMarchand Drew Brees, with Mike Tirico, will call NBC's prime time Thanksgiving game between the Saints and Bills. Drew Brees, with Mike Tirico, will call NBC's prime time Thanksgiving game between the Saints and Bills.

Mike Tirico is a staple commentator for the NBC network. He does play-by-play announcements for the NFL in addition to several other roles. Tirico covers golf tournaments for NBC and is the main host for the Olympics on NBC. He currently hosts Football Night in America, and there are rumors that he could eventually become a commentator for the Sunday Night Football broadcast on NBC.

