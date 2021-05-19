NFL: Top 5 mobile quarterbacks in 2021

Mobile quarterbacks rule the NFL in 2021. Today, teams are inclined towards quarterbacks that can escape pressure, set up new throwing angles, and scramble for first downs.

There are plenty of mobile quarterbacks in the NFL playing at a high level, but who are the best? Let's have a look.

Top mobile quarterbacks in the NFL

#1 - Patrick Mahomes

It doesn't matter where Patrick Mahomes is on the field; he can still deliver a knockout punch to any defense.

Mahomes is as good a mobile quarterback as they come. He could be falling, jumping, rolling around pressure, or in any other awkward situation and still find a receiver 35 yards downfield. He's even completed passes with his non-dominant throwing hand.

Any doubters can look back at what he did in the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl loss earlier this year, where he was being mauled by defenders and still was able to deliver accurate passes time after time.

#2 - Aaron Rodgers

Even at 37, Aaron Rodgers can dominate defenses at will even with limited weapons . Unafraid to scramble with the ball in his hands, he can still make defenders think twice about leaving holes open around the line of scrimmage.

He's coming off a career-high 48 touchdown passes with just five interceptions and his third NFL MVP campaign.

- Aaron Rodgers



- 2-minute drill



— Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) May 11, 2021

#3 - Russell Wilson

If Aaron Rodgers is lacking weapons in Green Bay, Russell Wilson has been destitute for a large chunk of his career.

Still, Wilson has taken a largely uncompetitive roster and kept it in the playoff hunt for about the last half-decade. Most importantly, Wilson changed how teams thought about mobile quarterbacks and was one of the catalysts of the dawn of the age of the mobile quarterback.

He's coming off a career-high 40 touchdowns with 13 interceptions in the 2020 NFL season.

#4 - Josh Allen

After Josh Allen's rookie year, doubts swirled about his future in the league. Now starting his fourth season, he is proof that rookie seasons need to be thrown out when evaluating quarterbacks.

His touchdown totals have almost doubled every season since he was drafted. In 2018, he had only 10 touchdown passes, which went up to 20 in the 2019 season. In 2020, he threw 37 touchdowns passes.

If he can put together another great season, he will be in the conversation not just for the top mobile quarterbacks but for the top quarterbacks overall in the league.

Josh Allen

#5 - Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is basically Michael Vick 2.0. He is just as electric with his legs and can intimidate defenses in the same way that Vick did.

That said, if the defense can force Jackson to rely solely on his passing ability, he will eventually make a disastrous mistake. This has been demonstrated in the playoffs over the last few seasons.

— The Exit 52 Podcast (@Exit52Podcast) May 12, 2021

Despite his weaknesses as a mobile quarterback being clear, the mere fact that he can make it to the playoffs perennially shows that he is one of the top mobile quarterbacks right now.

He threw for 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2020.