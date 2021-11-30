 Who are the top 5 NFL Players that have invested in eSports?

NFL players receive a lot of money and, as such, it's not uncommon to see them investing in different areas to have a good living when their playing career is over.

It looks like eSports is becoming one of the hot topics regarding investments to some NFL players. The eSports industry is generating a lot of money these days, and the space for growth is immense, so it's not really a surprise to see interest growing.

Check out the five NFL players that have invested in eSports:

#1 - Steve Young

Young, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback with the San Francisco 49ers in the '90s, is an investor in Team Solo Mid, popularly known as TSM, whose most famous franchises currently play in League of Legends and Valorant. Young was part of a $38 million funding round created by TSM in 2017.

#2 - Michael Strahan

Strahan, a Hall of Famer defensive end, is an investor in NRG, an eSports team that Strahan joined in Series B's financing round. NRG, founded in 2015, is based in California, and its most famous teams are from Fortnite and Rocket League.

#3 - Marshawn Lynch

Like Strahan, Lynch is also an investor in NRG after the Series B financing round, which raised $15 million in 2017. Lynch is a former NFL running back who reached two All-Pros and five Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in the 2013 season.

#4 - Rodger Saffold

Saffold, who became famous with the Los Angeles Rams and is now a member of the Tennessee Titans, is the owner and founder of Rise Nation, an eSports organization that currently boasts teams in Valorant, FIFA and Gears of War. They also had a strong North American Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, but it was sold to eUnited in 2018.

#5 - Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Valdes-Scantling created Trench Made Gaming, an organization and lifestyle brand focused on Call of Duty but who are still to field a roster, although they have recently been organizing their own tournaments. TMG was created in 2021 and it's completely new, so it's easy to see why they don't have many accolades yet, but the potential is there

