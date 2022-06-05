Top 5 NFL QBs under 30 heading into 2022 season

While many NFL quarterbacks often get better with age and maturity, the wave of young players at the position currently has taken the league by storm. Many youthful quarterbacks are among the best in the league with their elite talents, despite their relative inexperience compared to some of the veterans.

Here are the top five quarterbacks under the age of 30 entering the 2022 NFL. All five of them are also among the top 10 overall quarterbacks heading into the upcoming season.

#5 - Dak Prescott - 28 years, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott put together the best statistical season of his career in 2021 with the Dallas Cowboys. He was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league, ranking fourth in completion percentage and third in passer rating while recording an excellent 37 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions.

While Prescott and the Cowboys ultimately failed in their only playoff game, that doesn't take away from his impressive regular season. He appears to have taken a step forward in his career and will look to build on that even further in the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

#4 - Joe Burrow - 25 years, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow made the case for himself to be among the MVP candidates during the 2021 season while leading the Cincinnati Bengals to an AFC Championship victory and a Super Bowl appearance in his first full season as a starting quarterback.

CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ Who would you rather have... Justin Herbert or Joe Burrow? Who would you rather have... Justin Herbert or Joe Burrow? 👀 https://t.co/ZtO3NDLSHJ

Burrow led all quarterbacks during the 2021 season in completion percentage, the only player to exceed 70 percent, and ranked second in passer rating, trailing only MVP winner Aaron Rodgers. After just 26 career starts, he's just getting started with his career and his potential is sky high.

#3 - Justin Herbert - 24 years, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert finished the 2021 NFL season as one of only two players, along with Tom Brady, to eclipse 5,000 passing yards. He has recorded 9,350 passing yards and 69 passing touchdowns across just two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, both of which are the most by any player ever through their first two seasons.

Herbert is off to a historic start to his career and it's just the beginning for him. He is only 24 years old and projects to improve his game even further as he gains experience.

#2 - Josh Allen - 26 years, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Josh Allen has a skill set that no other quarterback in the NFL currently has. He is one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the league and the Buffalo Bills regularly design running plays for him. He also has one of the strongest arms in the league, making him a unique talent.

Josh Allen ranked second among all qualified players, not just quarterbacks, with an incredible 6.3 yards per carry. His arm has improved every year since he entered the league and he is currently the MVP betting favorite heading into the 2022 season.

#1 - Patrick Mahomes - 26 years, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is off to the most accomplished start to a career by any quarterback in NFL history. In just four years as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, he has already won an NFL MVP award, Super Bowl ring, Super Bowl MVP award, two AFC conference championships, and four division titles.

NFL @NFL

AFC Champion.

Super Bowl Champion.

Super Bowl MVP.

Youngest QB to win MVP and Super Bowl.



is special. #ChiefsKingdom MVP.AFC Champion.Super Bowl Champion.Super Bowl MVP.Youngest QB to win MVP and Super Bowl. @PatrickMahomes is special. #SBLIV MVP.AFC Champion.Super Bowl Champion.Super Bowl MVP.Youngest QB to win MVP and Super Bowl.@PatrickMahomes is special. #SBLIV #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/0AYtD9TPxp

In what many considered a "down year" for Mahomes during the 2021 NFL season, he still recorded 4,839 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns. This would be considered a "career year" for most quarterbacks, demonstrating his elite abilities and endless expectations.

