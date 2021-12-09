Top 5 NFL quarterbacks most likely to get a lucrative contract extension after the 2021 NFL season

Finding a competent quarterback is one of the most important things that any successful NFL team has to do. The pass-heavy style of play that the NFL has turned into demands that playoff-caliber teams secure and keep a quarterback they can build a team around.

That being said, most teams gave out lucrative contracts to their franchise quarterbacks some years ago, and they will likely need to update that with the current times and how that quarterback is now performing.

Here are the top five quarterbacks likely to get a lucrative contract extension.

Which quarterback is most deserving of a contract extension?

#5 - Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford is putting up one of the best seasons of his career when he was sent over to the Los Angeles Rams via the Detroit Lions. He is currently on a five-year $135 million contract. Now, that is not entirely a little bit of money, but he has proven that he deserves to be thought of in the grand scheme of the Rams plans.

Stafford currently makes around $20 million a season, with incentives. Stafford's contract ends in 2023 and would make him a free agent should the Rams decide that he is no longer needed; however, they will likely have to find a way to dig in their pockets to find a way to keep Stafford in the long haul.

#4 - Teddy Bridgewater

Teddy Bridgwater has been a bright spot for the Denver Broncos in their "rebuild." He has found a way to reinvent himself as a reliable quarterback that can change games and win. However, with the upcoming potential to nab Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and Deshaun Watson, the Broncos may not want to sign him any further than his contract stipulates.

The Broncos are only paying Bridgewater around $12 million this season, and he is set to become a free agent after this season, so he may be able to garner a contract extension should he help his team get back into the playoffs. Bridgewater isn't exactly a terrible quarterback, and paying him to remain with the Broncos might be an avenue they will explore further.

