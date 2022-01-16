Top 5 NFL superstars who always turned up during the playoffs

The NFL playoffs provide an opportunity for some stars to become legends. In the most important games and in the most clutch situations, some players rise to the occasion and play their best football. This can be said for these five superstars, who always elevated their game for the postseason.

NFL superstars who elevated their game for the playoffs

#5 - LB Ray Lewis, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis

Ray Lewis is widely considered one of the best middle linebackers in NFL history. He is also known for his legendary leadership. He was the emotional leader of a Baltimore Ravens defense in the early 2000s, one of the best defensive units of all time.

The Ravens would go on to win the Super Bowl. 21 years ago today @raylewis made the biggest play in his career by sinking Eddie George, the Titans, and @editti22 The Ravens would go on to win the Super Bowl. 21 years ago today @raylewis made the biggest play in his career by sinking Eddie George, the Titans, and @editti22.The Ravens would go on to win the Super Bowl. https://t.co/Ew4KAtP7oZ

Ray Lewis was a integral piece that helped the Ravens win two Super Bowl titles. He was the team captain and led the defense with dominant performances. He was the Super Bowl XXXV MVP when the Ravens defeated the New York Giants. Their defense held the Giants to just seven points and 152 total yards.

#4 - TE Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski is one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history for all that he has accomplished in his career. For as good as he's been in the regular season, he has been even better in the playoffs. He always seems to have his biggest moments in the most clutch situations.

* 4x Super Bowl Champion

* 5x Pro Bowl Selection

* 4x All-Pro Selection

* 2011 Receiving Touchdown Leader

- 2014 Comeback Player of the Year



Happy 32nd birthday @RobGronkowski , only 37 more until he has a nice one.* 4x Super Bowl Champion* 5x Pro Bowl Selection* 4x All-Pro Selection* 2011 Receiving Touchdown Leader- 2014 Comeback Player of the Year Happy 32nd birthday @RobGronkowski, only 37 more until he has a nice one.* 4x Super Bowl Champion 💍* 5x Pro Bowl Selection * 4x All-Pro Selection* 2011 Receiving Touchdown Leader - 2014 Comeback Player of the Yearhttps://t.co/JqDY6eTBi3

Rob Gronkowski ranks second all-time in several career receiving categories for the playoffs, including 89 receptions for 1,273 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has appeared in five Super Bowls in his career, while helping his team win four of them.

