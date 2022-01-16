Top 5 NFL superstars who always turned up during the playoffs

The NFL playoffs provide an opportunity for some stars to become legends. In the most important games and in the most clutch situations, some players rise to the occasion and play their best football. This can be said for these five superstars, who always elevated their game for the postseason.
NFL superstars who elevated their game for the playoffs
#5 - LB Ray Lewis, Baltimore Ravens
Ray Lewis is widely considered one of the best middle linebackers in NFL history. He is also known for his legendary leadership. He was the emotional leader of a Baltimore Ravens defense in the early 2000s, one of the best defensive units of all time.
Ray Lewis was a integral piece that helped the Ravens win two Super Bowl titles. He was the team captain and led the defense with dominant performances. He was the Super Bowl XXXV MVP when the Ravens defeated the New York Giants. Their defense held the Giants to just seven points and 152 total yards.
#4 - TE Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rob Gronkowski is one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history for all that he has accomplished in his career. For as good as he's been in the regular season, he has been even better in the playoffs. He always seems to have his biggest moments in the most clutch situations.
Rob Gronkowski ranks second all-time in several career receiving categories for the playoffs, including 89 receptions for 1,273 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has appeared in five Super Bowls in his career, while helping his team win four of them.