Top 5 NFL teams with highest attendance percentage both home and away ft. Browns, Rams and more

Most NFL teams record excellent attendance numbers for the majority of their games. While relatively expensive, going to an NFL game is an exciting and entertaining experience for the fans in attendance. They get to root their team on, while getting the opportunity to watch all of the action play out live.

Many NFL games sell out quickly, making tickets only available through the secondary market. While some teams generally do better than others with fan attendance, most stadiums are consistently packed for every game.

Here are the five teams who recorded the best attendance percentage for their games during the 2021 NFL season. The list includes both home and away games.

#5 - Baltimore Ravens - 97.5%

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

When NFL teams consistently put out a winning product, it boosts their attendances. Many fans want to go and see their favorite team compete. This is the case with the Baltimore Ravens, who have won two Super Bowl rings since the turn of the century. They seem to be in playoff contention every season.

Lamar Jackson is another factor that has likely increased the Ravens' attendance numbers. He is one of the most exciting players in the NFL and is already arguably the greatest rushing quarterback of all time. He is an attraction for the fans who flock to see him play.

#4 - Miami Dolphins - 97.6%

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

The Miami Dolphins have a reputation for a loyal fan base that stretches across the country. This helps with their attendance numbers because when the Dolphins play road games, Miami fans living out of state can watch them play locally.

The Dolphins were aggressive during the 2022 NFL offseason by adding a ton of offensive weapons. This was headlined by superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. They are expected to be playoff contenders this season, which could further increase their attendance.

#3 - Los Angeles Rams - 98.1%

Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp

Many factors contributed to why the Los Angeles Rams were one of the most attractive teams to watch during the 2021 NFL season. Towards the top of that list was their incredible SoFi Stadium, as well as new franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Rams superstar Cooper Kupp also made history during the 2021 season. He became just the fourth player since the merger to win the receiving triple crown. He led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. The Rams went on to win the Super Bowl last season, so there are many reasons why they are an exciting team to watch.

#2 - New England Patriots - 98.5%

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones

The New England Patriots are well known to have one of the strongest fan bases in the entire league. Patriot fans have always been supportive of the team. This only increased after winning six Super Bowl rings in nine appearances across their last two decades of dominance.

Another factor that drew a lot of attention for the Patriots last season was the beginning of a new era at the quarterback position. After 20 years of Tom Brady, rookie Mac Jones took over the job and many fans were interested in seeing him play.

#1 - Cleveland Browns - 99.2%

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns have one of the most loyal fan bases in the NFL. Despite many years of being one of the worst teams in the league, their fans have continued to support the team.

Baker Mayfield likely helped increase their attendance numbers in recent years for his exciting style. He helped the Browns reach the playoffs and win a postseason game in the 2020 season. Their attendance numbers could be even higher moving forward, now that Deshaun Watson is set to eventually take over at quarterback.

