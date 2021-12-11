Top 5 most memorable plays of former NFL star Demaryius Thomas

The tragic news of Demaryius Thomas' untimely death struck the NFL world late last night. Thomas was found dead in his Georgia home, leaving the football world reeling.
Plenty of tributes have been pouring in from players, coaches, and NFL fans worldwide. The amount of love that Thomas has been getting just goes to prove the type of player that he was on and off the field.
Thomas would have turned 34 on Christmas Day.
Thomas was one of the most gifted wide receivers to ever play football and is second all-time in receiving yards and touchdowns for the Denver Broncos. Thomas' career will be forever stamped in the memories of the NFL-loving world.
Here are the top five most memorable plays from Demaryius Thomas' career.
Which Demaryius Thomas play is the most memorable?
#5 - 4th and 1 touchdown catch
It was arguably one of the most underrated catches of Demaryius Thomas' career, but it just goes to show how talented he was as a wide receiver.
Peyton Manning was set to take his offense to the go-ahead 4th and 1 play heading into the 2nd quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions.
Manning gunned the ball downfield from the 50-yard line in the final seconds of the first half. Thomas catches the ball and pulls a juke move to run it into the endzone for a 14-6 Broncos lead.
#4 - Catching Peyton Manning's record touchdown
Demaryius Thomas had the privilege of playing with one of the most legendary QBs in NFL history, Peyton Manning.
Manning and Thomas linked up for Manning's 509 touchdown pass, which pushed him past Brett Favre.
He showed off his innate ability to catch touchdowns while performing some of the most efficient toe-touch skills the NFL has ever seen. There are only a few wide receivers in the league that have the pass-catching ability that Thomas had, while always being wary of his feet being in-bound.