Top 5 sleepers entering the 2021 NFL training camp

A common occurrence during NFL training camp is some rather unknown players shining in practices and earning a more significant role within their teams during the regular season.

Often, players who have been producing well aren't as highly touted because there's a more famous teammate in the same position, so they become sleepers.

Our top 5 NFL sleepers entering training camp

#1 - Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Mecole Hardman will be a full-time starter during the 2021 NFL season since Sammy Watkins left for Baltimore. He's poised to have a great year in 2021.

Hardman is an excellent fit for Kansas City's offense, as his speed, together with Tyreek Hill on the other side of the field, stretches the defense vertically and opens a lot of space in the middle of the field.

Mecole Hardman has withstood the test of patience since landing in the NFL, but now looks primed to take on an expanded role in the Chiefs offense.



✍️ by @ch_skysports — Sky Sports NFL (@SkySportsNFL) July 17, 2021

Hardman was slightly inconsistent last year when he was largely expected to have a breakout year. But he's got enough upside and talent to overcome a lousy season. He is also a fantastic return specialist and earned a Pro Bowl nod and All-Pro honors in 2019 for his work on special teams.

#2 - Kerry Hyder, DE, Seattle Seahawks

Kerry Hyder pleasantly surprised the San Francisco 49ers last year after stepping into Nick Bosa's shoes and amassing 8.5 sacks and 38 pressures. He was a fine player with the Detroit Lions before joining the 49ers, but the Achilles injury he suffered during the 2017 NFL season had hampered his progress.

Why is former #Seahawks DE Cliff Avril so excited about Seattle's D-line in 2021? And what does he think of Kerry Hyder Jr. and L.J. Collier? Here's what he told @WymanAndBob.https://t.co/Q0jkcEgUN4 — 710 ESPN Seattle (@710ESPNSeattle) July 17, 2021

Hyder now moves to a similar defensive system in Seattle, where he'll play alongside a solid defensive line composed of Poona Ford, Carlos Dunlap and Al Woods. If he manages to stay healthy, look for him to be the Seahawks' best pass rusher.

#3 - Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Like Hardman, Diontare Johnson is also a fantastic return specialist with All-Pro honors as a rookie in 2019. But he's also a solid option as a wide receiver and has amassed 1659 yards from scrimmage in his two years in the NFL.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Tennessee Titans

Johnson is a receiver with great route running ability. His knack for breaking tackles and gaining plenty of yards after catch meshes well with Pittsburgh's offense, especially with Ben Roethlisberger's arm fading. He made significant progress during the 2020 NFL season and is on track to surpass 1000 receiving yards for the first time in his career this season.

#4 - Jonathan Jones, CB, New England Patriots

Jones is another solid option in the Patriots' secondary, but sharing a locker room with former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson makes him somewhat underrated.

In his five years in the NFL, Jones has recorded 30 passes defended, six forced fumbles and five interceptions in 26 starts. His ball skills are above-average, and he's an intelligent cornerback who never gives the opposing receiver a lot of space.

#5 - Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Boyd has shone in some poor offenses in Cincinnati in recent years, but now with Joe Burrow and 2021 NFL draft first-round pick Ja'Marr Chase on the team, he may not receive the adulation he deserves.

Boyd is one of the best slot receivers in the NFL. He's quick and agile and does a great job finding space underneath the zones. He also has excellent hands and has only missed three games since 2018.

Chase will attract the attention of the defenses and the media, but Boyd will still be a productive player for the Bengals in 2021. Watch out for him during the 2021 NFL season.

