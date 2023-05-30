Top 5 streaming services to watch NFL games on in 2023

Who needs cable when you can watch premium NFL action on a streaming platform? The world is evolving, and streaming has taken over the viewership landscape in sports and entertainment.

There are many options to watch premium NFL action. In this article, we take a look at the five best options heading into the 2023 season. Here's a look:

#1 Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is a superb choice for general audiences, and it features all the channels you need to watch NFL games, including CBS, ESPN, FOX and NBC.

Hulu added the NFL Network channel and offered a Sports add-on ($10 monthly) that includes NFL RedZone. Other sports channels on the service include the Golf Channel and BTN.

You can also add the Espanol add-on ($4.99 monthly) for international sports coverage from ESPN Deportes.

#2 Peacock

Peacock Premium is another solid option for NFL lovers that decide to ditch the cable TV option.

If you subscribe to Peacock's Premium or Premium Plus plans, you can watch every Sunday Night Football game and the Super Bowl. Anyone can manage the season's first fixture between the Tampa Bay Bucs and the Dallas Cowboys for free, too.

#3 YouTube TV

YouTube TV is excellent for stellar NFL coverage. It has the likes of CBS, ESPN, FOX and NBC in its lineup. It even includes the NFL Network, which is excellent for die-hard NFL fans. If you want the NFL RedZone channel, you can pay for YouTube's $10.99-per-month Sports Plus add-on.

Furthermore, YouTube TV is also excellent for viewers who want to record football action later. With YouTube TV, you get unlimited cloud DVR storage.

#4 Amazon Prime Video

Guess what. Amazon Prime Video now holds exclusive rights to Thursday Night NFL games, making it a virtual streaming platform for NFL fans.

It works perfectly on an array of platforms, namely, the web, mobile platforms (Android and iOS), media streaming devices (Apple TV 4K, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku), game consoles (PlayStation, Wii and Xbox).

#5 Fubo TV

Fubo is a terrific option for NFL fans; it includes CBS, FOX, NBC and NFL Network. You can also get the NFL RedZone platform via the $10.99 per month Sports Plus with NFL RedZone add-on.

