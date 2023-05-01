Top 5 veteran free agents available after 2023 NFL Draft ft. Ezekiel Elliot

With the 2023 NFL draft over, the focus now turns to veteran free agents who might still be available.

They represent another chance for the franchises to build their roster to ensure they are competitive for the next league season. We look at those players who are still without a team and where they can possibly contribute. If they can make a big difference even for a year, that will be money well spent.

Veteran free agents after the 2023 NFL draft

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5 - Donovan Smith, OT

Donovan Smith was an integral member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the last eight seasons. He was selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft and established himself as a regular presence for the team. He was instrumental in protecting Tom Brady as they won the Super Bowl a couple of seasons back.

He has never made it to the Pro Bowl but he has the solidity and experience to come to the need of a team (especially one that has all the moving parts but needs that championship winning experience).

One place for him to land could be the Cincinnati Bengals, who can always add some protection for Joe Burrow as they look to win the Lombardi Trophy this year.

ZIM @zimwhodey Donovan Smith an option for the Bengals this off-season? @WincinnatiPod Donovan Smith an option for the Bengals this off-season? @WincinnatiPod https://t.co/nHR5IlnPJ0

#4 - Marcus Peters, CB

Because the cornerback class in the 2023 NFL draft was so deep, veteran free agents in that position are not getting much of a look. But Marcus Peters has the ability to add value to that position. He is a former first-round pick and has made it to three Pro Bowls, including as recently as 2019.

He could go to a team that is rebuilding and help them there. The Los Angeles Rams are still restructuring and did not draft a cornerback until the sixth round. He could go there and add some veteran leadership to the team, though we are unsure if he has a bridge left to return to his former team.

#3 - Ezekiel Elliott, RB

The Dallas Cowboys let Ezekiel Elliott go after another season of declining returns. He is still a player with a phenomenal pedigree, having been the leading rusher in 2016 and 2018 and having made it to three Pro Bowls.

He cannot expect to be the first choice on the depth chart wherever he goes. But he is a promising alternative in third-down situations and the red zone if he is used sparingly. The running back class in the 2023 NFL draft was rich and therefore veteran free agents like him did not have much value.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask as their quarterbacks and struggled with the run game last year. Having his experience there, even just for the season, might be beneficial there.

Kirk Fleenor @kirk_fleenor @SWeeTCanDY757 @EzekielElliott Keep hearing Tampa Bay since our/his old RB coach is there now. Wish Zeke the best! @SWeeTCanDY757 @EzekielElliott Keep hearing Tampa Bay since our/his old RB coach is there now. Wish Zeke the best!

#2 - Kenny Golladay, WR

Kenny Golladay made it to the Pro Bowl as recently as 2019 and is a premier wide receiver. However, he has not done well in his stint with the New York Giants, even after Brian Daboll revitalized them last season. But maybe all that he needs is a change of scenery.

He can still be a very good option as a second-string wide receiver. He could go to a team like the Green Bay Packers. They have a new starting quarterback in Jordan Love, and wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson are still inexperienced. Jayden Reed, who was selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, will play more in the slot. Having a veteran free agent like Kenny Golladay might help the situation there.

FireDJSvihlik @Green_N_Gold18 @Peter_Bukowski Been saying Kenny Golladay would be a nice add. Could use a big outside guy. Had a rough go in NY, maybe could bounce back strong in GB. @Peter_Bukowski Been saying Kenny Golladay would be a nice add. Could use a big outside guy. Had a rough go in NY, maybe could bounce back strong in GB.

#1 - Matt Ryan, QB

One could argue against taking a 37-year old quarterback like Matt Ryan. His performance for the Indianapolis Colts last season was underwhelming. But then you remember that the Colts have run through three quarterbacks in the last three years and all of them have failed. This might point more to an organizational shortcoming than an individual failure.

Secondly, Matt Ryan is a former league MVP and can still be considered a great passer of the ball. Aaron Rodgers did not have a great season either last year and yet everyone is excited to see him with the New York Jets (and are designating them as Super Bowl contenders).

Perhaps the place for Matt Ryan to be is back in familiar confines. The Atlanta Falcons might be a good spot for him to return, even if initially as a backup to Desmond Ridder. That way, even if Ridder is unable to meet the moment, the Falcons will have a proven player in their midst.

Of course, the Carolina Panthers tried something similar with Cam Newton after he was cut by the New England Patriots and it did not work out well. But there is no doubt that Matt Ryan still deserves another chance to see if he can add value to an organization.

honeylamb57 @honeylamb57 @GAFollowers Matt Ryan has been real visible in Atlanta lately. Just wondering if he will be working for the Falcons in some capacity. @GAFollowers Matt Ryan has been real visible in Atlanta lately. Just wondering if he will be working for the Falcons in some capacity.

The veteran free agents left without a contract after the 2023 NFL draft all have some issues and that is why they are still unsigned. But in the right situation, all of them can add some value.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes