The NFL draft is less than a month away and now is the perfect time to look into the New York Giants draft history. Throughout the years, the NY Giants have made some questionable choices and raised some eyebrows during draft picks. But they have also had some great hits. Here is a list of the top 5 most outstanding draft picks in the franchise's history

Top five New York Giants NFL Draft picks of all time

The running back position has evolved since Tiki Barber was drafted. Teams expect their running backs to add a wrinkle to their passing game. While Tiki Barber wasn't a dynamic receiver, he was more than elite in the running game (as far as the Giants go.)

The NY Giants selected Barber in the 1997 NFL as a No. 36 pick.

In the first three seasons of his career, the Giants used Barber in the offense. With the incredible way he carries the ball, Barber recorded 10,449 yards and 55 touchdowns.

Barber notably spent his entire NFL career playing as a NY Giants member. He played in one Super Bowl but chose to retire early and missed any additional opportunities to win a championship.

📽️ Dec 30, 2006 - OTD 14 yrs ago Tiki Barber (@TikiBarber) had arguably the greatest performance by a #NYG RB ever, rushing for 234 yards & 3 TDs in a 34-28 Week-17 road W to clinch a #NYG playoff berth. Final regular season game in Tiki's career.

Arguably, the Giants had one of their top defenses in 1970s and 1980s. A part of that defense was linebacker Harry Carson.

Carson was not an early-round pick. The Giants selected Carson No. 105 in the 1976 NFL draft round. That didn't stop the linebacker from starting in his rookie year and becoming a nine-time Pro-Bowler. Unfortunately, the NFL didn't begin recording tackles or sacks. Nevertheless, Carson was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006.

The 11th & final INT of Harry Carson's #NYGiants HOF career came in the comeback in Atlanta in 1988.

While Eli Manning technically wasn't drafted by the Giants, he was traded right after being selected the No. 1 pick by the now Los Angeles Chargers in the 2004 NFL Draft.

The quarterback led the Giants to greatness, and they finally turned into a team that would win Super Bowls again. The four-time Pro-Bowler secured two Superbowl rings. Both wins were against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Manning retired in 2019 but not before recording 57,023 yards and 366 touchdowns. It's expected that the elite QB will likely be inducted into Canton someday.

Standing ovation for Eli Manning at MetLife



(via @Giants) pic.twitter.com/94uLL2qgeK — ESPN (@espn) December 15, 2019

Sports commentator Michael Strahan was once a dominant pass rusher.

The Giants selected Strahan with the No. 40 selection in the 1993 NFL Draft out of Texas Southern. Famous for his gap-toothed, Strahan would spend 15 seasons with Giants, accumulating 141.5 sacks, the sixth-most in the league's history.

Strahan won Defensive Player of the Year honors twice. The defensive end set a single-season sack record with 22.5 and still stands today. He also played a significant role in the 2007 Super Bowl victory against the Patriots.

Strahan was inducted into the HoF in 2014.

Lawrence Taylor started his career with the Giants as the No. 2 pick in the 1981 NFL Draft.

In his first season in the NFL, the NFL hadn't begun keeping scores of sacks for defensive players yet.

But Taylor would finish his 13-year career with the Giants, recording 132.5 sacks, which ties for 14th most in the NFL.

Taylor secured three Defensive Player of the Year Awards and eight All-Pro nods and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999.

Lawrence Taylor is one of the 12 LBs selected to the #NFL100 All-Time Team!



2x Super Bowl Champion

1986 MVP

3x Defensive Player of the Year

132.5 career sacks