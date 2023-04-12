NFL Trade Rumors: Jets in mix to land DeAndre Hopkins after failed Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit

The New York Jets are looking to bolster their offense by adding four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers to their roster ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

The franchise is leaving no stone unturned in its pursuit of viable passing targets for the QB as well. Having already signed Rodgers' former Packers teammate Allen Lazard, the Jets were keen on formalizing a move for Odell Beckham Jr. as well before the Ravens swooped in.

Following their failed OBJ pursuit, NFL insider Albert Breer believes that the Jets could well make a move for Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins:

"I think the Jets are going to do everything they can to go all in around Aaron Rodgers the way, say, the Buccaneers went all in around Tom Brady over the past three years, but they’ll try and do it with some intelligent restraint, as Tampa did."

He added that the Jets would likely be willing to cough up a similar figure that they were planning on offering OBJ:

"The Odell Beckham Jr. case is a good one with which to illustrate that. The Jets were absolutely in on OBJ. They just weren’t in on him at $15 million for a single year."

Hopkins has performed at an elite level in Arizona, but his team's fortunes haven't been great. Apart from the opportunity to play with Rodgers for a Super Bowl, a move to the Big Apple would definitely come with a big payday for Hopkins.

NFL insider delivers a major update on Aaron Rodgers' proposed trade to Jets

While the Jets faithful remain optimistic about a move for Aaron Rodgers, league insider Adam Schefter revealed that there's not been much movement in terms of finalizing the deal.

On NFL Live, he said:

“My understanding is that there hasn't been a whole lot of conversation, if any, over the last couple of weeks going back to the owners' meetings. And so both sides now appear to be dug in and we'll see whether or not anything changes as we head up to the draft."

The Jets are looking to acquire Rodgers, who has now been deemed surplus to requirements by the Packers front office. With Jordan Love set to take over as the starting quarterback in Green Bay, a new era beckons for both teams involved.

