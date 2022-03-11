NFL Trade Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo set to be Carson Wentz's replacement at Indianapolis

The interest in San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has intensified, with several teams staking their claims for quarterbacks. The first domino fell when Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers agreed to keep the franchise quarterback in Wisconsin for the duration of his career.

The Denver Broncos then made a move to acquire Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. The most recent quarterback acquisition was made by the Washington Commanders as they acquired Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts.

The Denver Broncos then made a move to acquire Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. The most recent quarterback acquisition was made by the Washington Commanders as they acquired Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts.

There are now reports that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may be in the running to replace Wentz as the signal caller for the Colts.

NFL Trade Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo could be the answer for the Indianapolis Colts

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport has reported that the Indianapolis Colts may be in the mix to add Jimmy Garoppolo to their roster. With the loss of Carson Wentz, the Colts are searching for an answer to help them reach the playoffs and beyond.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport has reported that the Indianapolis Colts may be in the mix to add Jimmy Garoppolo to their roster. With the loss of Carson Wentz, the Colts are searching for an answer to help them reach the playoffs and beyond.

The team acquired Wentz on March 17, 2021, in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. The experiment did not go well, considering the team entered the season with high expectations.

The Colts needed one win in their last two games of the 2021-2022 season to make the playoffs. They needed to defeat either the Las Vegas Raiders or the Jacksonville Jaguars, who were the worst team in the league.

Indianapolis lost both games with consecutive poor performances from Wentz.

As for Jimmy Garoppolo, rumors of his exit from the 49ers have been circulating since the team drafted quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick in last year's NFL Draft.

Injuries and inconsistent play have made the former understudy of Tom Brady expendable. With the news of Carson Wentz being traded, Ian Rapoport and other NFL analysts now report that the Colts are interested in bringing Garoppolo to the team.

But will Garoppolo's arrival take the team to the next level and win the AFC South division?

The team has talent all around, with Jonathan Taylor leading the charge. The star running back led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,811 in only his second season.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman would give any quarterback a possession receiver who has deceptive speed down the field.

On the defensive side of the ball, the team is led by three-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard. In just four seasons in the NFL, Leonard has already led the league in tackles (2018) and forced fumbles (2021).

If Jimmy Garoppolo does find his way to the Indianapolis Colts, fans of the franchise should look to take the next step in overtaking the Tennessee Titans as winners of the AFC South division.

