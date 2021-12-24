NFL Trade Rumors: Why Jimmy Garoppolo to Carolina Panthers makes sense in 2022?

The Jimmy Garoppolo era in San Francisco could be over at the end of the season. Despite Garoppolo providing a steady hand at the quarterback position, the 49ers drafted Trey Lance third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and are poised to make him the starting quarterback next season.

Although the 8-6 49ers are in the thick of a wild card race, the draft capital spent on Lance means Garoppolo will most likely play somewhere else next year.

Jimmy Garoppolo to the Carolina Panthers Trade Scenario

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus laid out a plan that centers around the 49ers trading Garoppolo to the Carolina Panthers for a 2022 fourth-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick.

Additionally, the Panthers would trade Sam Darnold to the 49ers where the quarterback can back up Trey Lance next season. This means Darnold may find himself on a new team for the second time in two years.

After being drafted third overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, the young quarterback has had a rocky start to his career. In San Francisco, he could start fresh without the pressure of being a starter or franchise savior.

For Jimmy Garoppolo, the rock-solid quarterback, could be the missing piece in the Carolina Panthers offense. While Panthers legend Cam Newton’s return generated excitement, much of the luster around the reunion has quickly worn off as the Panthers are still struggling to pick up wins, having lost their last four straight games.

However, with a talented receiving duo in the form of D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson along with star running back Christian McCaffrey, Garoppolo may be the answer to unlocking the Panthers’ scoring potential.

The Panthers will also have to make a decision on head coach Matt Rhule. Should he return next season, Jimmy Garoppolo might do well as long as Christian McCaffrey can stay healthy and get back to his dual-threat best, then the entire offensive responsibility won't have to fall solely on Garoppolo’s shoulders.

If the franchise decides to go in another direction at head coach, the new person at the helm will most likely have to tailor their offense around McCaffrey while utilizing Garoppolo's strengths and mitigating his weaknesses.

For all the perceived ineffectiveness of Garoppolo, he sports the highest yards per attempt this season at 8.48 and also has the most games with a QB rating of 90 or more. Any team needing stability at the quarterback position would be wise to take a long look at Jimmy Garoppolo.

