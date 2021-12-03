NFL Trade Rumors: Did the Patriots offer third-round pick for Jimmy Garoppolo?

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was traded from the New England Patriots to the San Francisco 49ers for a second-round draft pick. He has since, besides a rough, injury prone season in 2020, been successful, even leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2019. But, the 49ers clearly have future plans that won't include Garoppolo under center.

The San Francisco 49ers made a bold move during the 2021 NFL Draft when they traded up to draft North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance. It seemed, at the time, that Garoppolo would be on the move sooner rather than later. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the 49ers were taking calls about trading Garoppolo, going as far back as the NFL Draft at the end of April.

Rumor: Which team offered a third-round pick for Jimmy Garoppolo?

Ian Rapoport disclosed the information about Jimmy Garoppolo's trade status during an appearance on The Murph and Mac Show earlier this week. Rapoport said that the San Francisco 49ers wanted a first-round draft pick for Garoppolo back in April. After the disappointing season that Garoppolo had in 2020, there weren't any teams that were interested in giving the 49ers a first-round draft pick for the quarterback, unsure of what the 2021 season would hold for him.

Rapoport said that the most recent offer the 49ers were given for Garoppolo, which appears to be near the NFL trade deadline, was a third-round draft pick. Two rounds lower than what the 49ers were asking for.

Ian Rapoport went on to say how much Garoppolo's draft stock would be now during the offseason with the success that he has had this season, which the 49ers plan to be open to.

"Obviously, they've had offers for Jimmy Garoppolo in the past. The most recent, I believe, was a third-rounder that they got [offered]. If he keeps playing like this, then they should be able to get more. I mean, they could actually end up getting back the second-rounder that they originally traded him for, which if you think about it, the second-rounder, plus all those years of service, plus a trip to the Super Bowl, that's really good value in a trade."

While Jimmy Garoppolo has said he isn't worried about all of the speculation surrounding a possible trade, it could have been his former team that offered a third-round draft pick.

There were rumors before rookie quarterback Mac Jones proved that he is here to stay, that the Patriots were interested in a reunion with their former quarterback. It would also make sense for the Patriots to offer a third-round draft pick for Garoppolo, considering it was a second-round draft pick that was involved in the trade to send him to San Francisco.

Now that Jones has proved himself, it doesn't seem that the New England Patriots will be involved in a move for Garoppolo in the future though.

