San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL Odds, Picks, line, and spread – August 22, 2021 | NFL Preseason 2021

The San Francisco 49ers will take to the field at SoFi Stadium to face the home team Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of preseason play on Sunday evening at 7:30pm EST. Both teams have been having joint practices all week long in Los Angeles, something that was very popular amongst NFL teams this week.

The 49ers saw their rookie quarterback Trey Lance on the field for the first time last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Although his accuracy was a bit off, Lance threw for 128 yards and a touchdown in the short time he played. The 49ers lost to the Chiefs 19-16.

The Chargers played their fellow in-stadium neighbor, the Los Angeles Rams, in Week 1. There was action on the field as well as in the stands. Fans were welcomed into SoFi Stadium for the first time last week and fans from both teams ended up in a brawl, which has since gone viral.

The Chargers defeated the Rams 13-6 but, Rookie of the Year quarterback Justin Herbert didn't play a snap in the first preseason game.

Both 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo and the Chargers' Justin Herbert could see playing time on Sunday night for their teams. While snap counts may be limited, both should have the opportunity to knock some rust off against an opponent.

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers: Betting odds

The travel team, the San Francisco 49ers will go into SoFi Stadium as 4.5 point favorites over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The over/under for this game is 34.5 points.

Jimmy Garoppolo and Justin Herbert chatting after 49ers-Chargers joint practice pic.twitter.com/J9oBNnJCwd — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 20, 2021

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers: Picks

The San Francisco 49ers have a solid team on both sides of the ball. Last season's injury saga took down players in nearly every position, which is what caused their poor performance.

The 49ers should find their groove and get their first preseason victory with a win over the Chargers.

Look for the 49ers defense to have a good game against the Chargers offense as many of the starters won't see a significant amount of playing time.

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers: Money line

San Francisco 49ers (-200)

Los Angeles Chargers (+160)

First period of full team drills; Jimmy Garoppolo completed all three of his throws, ending in a 40-yard TD to Travis Benjamin. #49ers — Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) August 19, 2021

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers: Spread

The San Francisco 49ers will need to score five points to cover the spread. The Chargers are a well-versed team and that could be difficult without the starters playing the entire game. 49ers will get the win, but not necessarily cover the spread.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar