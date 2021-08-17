Rams vs Chargers brawl: Los Angeles goes bonkers at SoFi Stadium in preseason game

SoFi Stadium, the home of both the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, opened last season but due to COVID-19, fans weren't permitted to attend games. The 2021 NFL season will technically be the second season for both home teams and the year that SoFI Stadium will host the Super Bowl LVI. It's also the first time that fans for both the Rams and Chargers have been given a glimpse at the state-of-the-art stadium.

Fans did seem to be taken aback when they officially entered SoFi Stadium for the first time. Despite what happened later in the game, fans were delighted when they entered and saw all of the features that were now at their fingertips, making the stadium a one-of-a-kind sports experience.

Brawl breaks out at SoFi Stadium as fans attend game for first time

Both Rams and Chargers fans were anxiously awaiting the chance to enter SoFi Stadium this season. It seems, however, that the excitement was a bit too much as a brawl broke out in the stands in the first game of the preseason at SoFi Stadium.

It apparently broke out between a large group of fans of both the Chargers and the Rams. There was soda and beer being thrown around the several rows of seats that the brawl was taking place.

Here’s the woman who started the Rams brawl. Just throwing a full drink out of nowhere. pic.twitter.com/No2xsi9TVo — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 15, 2021

It was a SoFi Stadium usher that first approached the fans, but was unable to gain any traction in terms of stopping the fans from brawling as it continued to worsen. When SoFi Stadium security finally intervened in the fight, the man at the center of the fight, who was wearing a Los Angeles Rams Aaron Donald jersey, was covered in blood.

Rams fan absolutely pummeled in insane brawl https://t.co/0B9HebEvlt pic.twitter.com/GzTT1uUmuD — New York Post (@nypost) August 15, 2021

There was also another reported fight between two male fans on the stairs of the SoFi stadium stands, but there hasn't been any viral video of that occurrence just yet. It's unfortunate that this is the way that SoFi Stadium had to open to fans for the first time after both teams played in front of an empty stadium for an entire season.

Since stadiums and arenas opened up to fans since being closed for the COVID-19 pandemic, fans have gone wild. MLB, NBA and NHL have all seen their fair share of fans acting inappropriately. The brawl at SoFi Stadium was just the most recent instance of fans acting outraged.

