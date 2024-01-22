Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole, swoons over Olivia Culpo's custom Kristin Juszczyk fit for 49ers' playoff win vs Packers

Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, has become a household name for designing custom-made fits. She used her talents recently to make one for model and actress Olivia Culpo. She was in attendance as the team defeated the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in the NFL playoffs at Levi's Stadium on Saturday.

Culpo arrived in a custom-designed 49ers top made by Juszczyk. Juszczyk posted a video of Culpo's look on her Instagram page. Among the love in the responses was Kayla Nicole, the ex of Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.

Kayla Nicole's comment on Juszczyk's post about Olivia Culpo's outfit

The 49ers fullback has been a major fan of his wife's works. Olivia Culpo is not the only WAG that she has designed for. She also created puffer jackets for Kelce's current girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift, and Brittany Mahomes. Kristin Juszczyk styled their jackets with the jersey numbers of Kelce and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kyle spoke to The Athletic about how he and his wife felt seeing Swift in the puffer jacket on TV.

“Happiness, appreciation," Juszczyk said. "Just so stoked for (Kristin) because I know how hard she worked, how hard she grinded. To see Taylor wearing it — and it looked incredible — it was awesome. We were so happy in our house.”

Swift and Mahomes wore the jackets during the Chiefs' 26-7 win over the Miami Dolphins last week. Her talents have also hit the world of Hollywood as she created a jacket for "Twilight" actor Taylor Lautner, a Detroit Lions fan. Lautner wore it at Ford Field when the Lions faced the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Does Kristin Juszczyk have her fashion brand?

Kristin Juszczyk at the Packers-49ers playoff game

Kristin Juszczyk founded her clothing brand Origin in 2018. In an interview with Niners Nation, she noted her objective with the company was to create distinctive, exclusive clothing.

“I always say that you don’t go to Origin if you’re just looking for a white T-shirt and plain leggings. You’re going for that signature piece that people ask, ‘Oh, my God, where did you get that? That’s so unique.’ That was the overall brand I wanted.”

In 2021 she stopped posting on the company's Instagram account and has made the transition to creating custom products for NFL fans. She saw a massive boost to her Instagram page thanks to her work with Swift, Mahomes and other wives and girlfriends.