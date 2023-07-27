Much has changed for Tua Tagovailoa in the earlier part of 2023.

He started taking up jiu-jitsu to deal with the concussions he suffered last season. The former Alabama standout also honored his Samoan heritage via his new tattoo.

The 33rd Team NFL writer Ari Meirov tweeted a photo to Tagovailoa showing his new ink during the Dolphins' training camp, with the caption:

“Full sleeved Tua Tagovailoa has arrived:”

This update led a Twitter user to comment:

“that nigga is NOT 🙅🏾 a part of the Bloodline ☝🏽😂😭fake ass Uso 🤦🏾‍♂️”

Another one said:

“He finna interfere and help Roman retain the belt”

Here are other reactions to Tua Tagovailoa’s new tattoo.

Jojo @HofDotson 🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/mysportsupdate… He thinks he’s been down since Day One Ish🤣🤣🤣

🐻 @GrizzFan76 First person wit a tribal tattoo to have negative aura wow twitter.com/mysportsupdate…

Most of the comments refer to The Bloodline, a villainous stable featuring Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and manager Paul Heyman.

Meanwhile, tag-team partners The Usos are former members of the group. All four wrestlers are a part of the legendary Anoa’i family in sports entertainment, which also includes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Their full-sleeve tattoos are not just for display. Instead, it is to honor their Samoan heritage. Only individuals with Samoan ancestry can have these tattoos which depict power, status, respect, and pride for the Samoan community.

Though Tua Tagovailoa was born in Hawaii, his parents are both of Samoan lineage. His grandfather was also well-respected in the community that they called him “Chief Tagovailoa."

His Samoan background gave him three Polynesian Football Player of the Year awards, two of which were during his time at the University of Alabama.

Tua Tagovailoa working to be the chief of the Dolphins' offense

After recovering from concussions, Tagovailoa led the league in passer rating (105.5) after the 2022 regular season. He also led the league in yards per completion (8.9) and completed 64.8 percent of his passes.

More importantly, he helped the Dolphins end a five-year playoff drought. Unfortunately, they lost by three points to their division rival, the Buffalo Bills, in the Wild Card Round.

Tua Tagovailoa will remain as chief of Miami’s offense for his fourth NFL season. He will get much help from Raheem Mostert, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson Jr., and Tyreek Hill.

Expect additional wrinkles to the Dolphins’ offense, maximizing the capabilities of Tagovailoa, Waddle, and Hill.

Meanwhile, a healthy Tagovailoa will help Miami clinch a second consecutive postseason berth. After all, the competition got tougher in the AFC East after the Green Bay Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.