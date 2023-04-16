"I’m scoring Idgaf" - Tyreek Hill chimes in on heated NFL vs NBA debate amid Paul George's wild comments

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is well-known for being outspoken and colorful on Twitter, and his latest Tweet epitomizes it.

Responding to a question from Super Bowl-winning brothers Travis and Jason Kelce on Podcast P, George had some pessimistic words regarding NFL players crossing over to the NBA:

“I don't think any football player could cross over to the NBA, our game is completely skilled. I think for an NFL guy to be able to play in the league, they gotta be hell of a shooter, because otherwise we’re not gonna guard you, you can’t shoot. That athleticism, that strength, that means nothing if "you can’t shoot the ball in our league.”

However, he believes NBA players can fare better in the NFL:

"I think we have a better chance. Imagine if Bron was in the NFL. Who the f**k is stopping Bron? Imagine Russ (Westbrook). Russ is 6-3, 6-4, built. Fast as s**t. Russ could play safety. I think guys in the NBA could make that transition. I think I could’ve played wide receiver."

Naturally, the star wide receiver was not happy with that comment. On Twitter, he insinuated that the laxity among NBA teams' defenses would give him many opportunities to score:

"The way defense played in the NBA I'm scoring Idgaf"

How good is Tyreek Hill at basketball?

As it turns out, Tyreek Hill has proven multiple times that he can be a good basketball player if he gets the chance.

Last year, he and fellow Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle participated in a basketball league in Miami, where they showed some admittedly good skills. In the video below, Hill hits a good number of threes while Waddle manages to block a shot:

The video below, which was taken during Hill's 26th birthday, is another example of his prowess on the court. He manages to penetrate the inside repeatedly, and he even does a dunk.

Here is a short clip of him doing a dunk during last year's Venice Basketball League:

Hill has claimed that he will retire from football after playing out his current contract with the Dolphins, so it will be interesting to see if he crosses over to basketball afterwards.

If he does, then it won't be long before he is seen on the hardcourt playing with the likes of Steph Curry, even if it is just in an exhibition game.

