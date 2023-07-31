This season, Tyreek Hill will finally face his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs. The game is one of the most highly anticipated, even if it will not occur where it was expected to be.

When the matchup was first announced, Hill immediately portrayed himself as a villain, delivering trash talk and inciting his former teammates. But as the game draws closer, he has become mellower and more polite.

One reason may be his renewed desire to win a Super Bowl. He did it already in Kansas City; now he wants to do it in Miami - with a new roster around him. He expounded on his beliefs on his podcast, "It Needed to Be Said."

"That's why I play this game. Not saying I wasn't motivated in Kansas City but now it's like at all time level because them boys just did something without me that I want to do that. I want to bring here to Miami like some special Miami so I can say we was underdogs once."

Chiefs' offers were not enough to convince Tyreek Hill to stay in Kansas City

The Dolphins WR's feelings of being undervalued in Western Missouri are already well chronicled, as he has already explained it on his podcast:

"Now granted Kansas City, they was gonna pay me a big bag but it wasn't like that bag that Miami was giving dawg. And me being me, I'm willing to bite the bullet for my family. To set my kids up and even set their kids up."

But it was not until recently that he gave more insight into his decision:

"My life is about elevating, bro. I choose to do what I want to do because I want to elevate my life. I want to be able to put my kids in crazy positions. Chiefs offered me a deal that wasn't even close, they ain't offered me a deal close to the Dolphins'. So I feel like when I came to the Dolphins, I was able to elevate and be able to be in a new scenario to inspire more."

Upon his trade to the Dolphins. Hill signed a four-year, $120-million extension that begins this season - the most lucrative contract at his position. He has since claimed that it will be his last ever in the sport, so he has a limited window to win a Lombardi.