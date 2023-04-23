Tyson Bagent NFL Draft: Top 3 teams that should target Shepherd Rams' QB

Shepherd Rams quarterback Tyson Bagent is a supremely decorated and highly competent Division II quarterback with adequate NFL size but has mechanical issues that need to be cleaned up.

Bagent is one of the many sleeper QBs in this year's draft who could be a steal in the coming years. He plays with a good feel for his offensive design and a willingness to attack all intermediate pockets of the field regardless of cover scheme, skills that are very valuable in the modern NFL.

Of course, he has some issues that could be worked on, like his decision-making and arm strength. Nevertheless, with proper training, he could make for a solid QB2.

Three NFL teams that should target Tyson Bagent

Here are three franchises that might take a flier on Tyson Bagent in this month's Draft.

#1 Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have their QB of the future in Jalen Hurts, and Hurts is essentially the best dual-threat QB in the entire league. Hence, picking a QB with a significantly different play style from the Pro Bowler would be a good idea.

Bagent is a talented strong-arm quarterback, and he put himself on the map by dominating Division II competition over his four-plus seasons at Shepherd University, just east of Bagent’s hometown of Martinsburg, West Virginia. The Eagles admire Bagent's talents, so don't be surprised if the Eagles pick him on day 3.

#2 Minnesota Vikings

Thanks to his solid traits and penchant for thriving under immense pressure, Tyson Bagent would make a fine developmental QB behind Kirk Cousins.

He has an elite arm and can make power throws with relative ease. Bagent needs work, though, as he regularly struggles under pressure, along with playing in a tailored offense. Bagent has the talent to be developed, and Kirk Cousins would make a solid mentor for Bagent.

#3 Dallas Cowboys

Trust Jerry Jones to make at least one splash in the NFL draft; selecting Tyson Bagent with a day-two or three pick would not be a surprise.

Bagent is a D2 quarterback from Shepherd who broke the all-time career record for passing touchdowns (158) across all NCAA divisions during his senior season this past year.

He's a decent-sized quarterback with interesting passing skills, even though his experience has been at the lower college level, and there is a big jump in competition awaiting him at the next level. Essentially a project that Jerry Jones' side would love to develop under incumbent starter Dak Prescott.

