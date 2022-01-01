3 unvaccinated QBs in the NFL ft. Kirk Cousins 

Kirk Cousins knows, as well as anyone, that Covid-19 has turned the NFL from a league that champions "any given Sunday" into a league that, in practice, champions "any given day." Seemingly, every day over the last few weeks, a star has contracted Covid-19.

Cousins is the latest to fall ill to the virus.

However, how quarterbacks have protected themselves from contracting Covid-19 has varied greatly. Some have chosen to be vaccinated in an orthodox fashion, while others have experimented with other options that don't involve using needles. Several of the quarterbacks in the NFL have elected to take the latter. Here's a look at three such signal-callers.

Quarterbacks without vaccinations, including Kirk Cousins

Easily the most famous anti-vaxer, Aaron Rodgers duped the media into believing he was vaccinated because he said he was "immunized" when asked about his status. The quarterback contracted Covid-19 this season and missed time because of the ensuing illness.

Despite missing time, Rodgers has led the Packers to the top of the NFC. In 2021, Rodgers has thrown for 33 touchdowns and four interceptions with two games left in the regular season. Rodgers could finish the season with more than 40 touchdowns, depending on how the final games go.

Carson Wentz has a history of availability issues, especially at this time of year. The quarterback spent the entirety of training camp recovering from an injury he suffered in one of the first camp practices. Fast forward to December and Wentz's vaccination status adds a layer of stress on top of his preexisting health issues.

Ehlinger: "I've had a lot of crazy life events thrown at me." Sam Ehlinger will start his first NFL game on Sunday, assuming Carson Wentz (reserve/COVID list) can't go. His experiences with both @TexasFootball and @Westlake_Nation - on and off the field - prepared him well.Ehlinger: "I've had a lot of crazy life events thrown at me." Sam Ehlinger will start his first NFL game on Sunday, assuming Carson Wentz (reserve/COVID list) can't go. His experiences with both @TexasFootball and @Westlake_Nation - on and off the field - prepared him well.Ehlinger: "I've had a lot of crazy life events thrown at me." https://t.co/yTo4EaUZz7

According to New York Daily News, the quarterback is unvaccinated and currently fighting Covid-19. Once again, his availability for late December is in doubt. Will he return quickly? If he can do that, he would help his team to the playoffs for the second time in two years. It would be the Colts' first two-year streak since Andrew Luck was with the team.

#3 - Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins caught Covid-19 and now has a very good chance of missing the rest of the season. Of course, thanks to the NFL's choice to relax quarantine rules from a minimum of ten days to five, Cousins still has a shot at playing in Week 18. However, it might be a lame-duck game. That is, unless Sean Mannion or Kellen Mond have a breakout performance against the Green Bay Packers.

At 7-8, the Vikings, essentially, need to win out and get help from the 8-7 Philadelphia Eagles to make the playoffs. If they can beat the Packers, they'd be the favorites against the Chicago Bears. That said, that is a big "if." Cousins has thrown for 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2021. Will this be Cousins' final statline of 2021?

