“Very smart move!”: NFL fans nod in agreement as former pro QB shares thoughts on Jameis Winston’s Giants deal

The New York Giants' quarterback find ended as the franchise signed former Cleveland Browns star Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8m contract. Winston is the only quarterback other than Tommy DeVito on the Giants' roster.

Talking about this deal, Robert Griffin III shared his views:

"The Giants signing Jameis Winston to a 2 year deal for $8 Million gives them the FLEXIBILITY OF A GYMNAST if they draft Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders or no one at QB. Don’t have to rush the young QB into action if he isn’t ready and can roll with Jameis if the QB you want isn’t there."

NFL fans agreed with Griffin III's point of view. One fan wrote:

"Agreed! Very smart move! Too many young QBs are rushed into the starting position thus doing a massive disservice to their growth and career in the NFL. I’m hoping they do draft a QB either in the 1st or 2nd round. This is a great look for them."

"Yup, as a Giants fan, I love the move—and I’ve always liked Jameis both as a human and a player. No pressure on him here, just a great spot to prove the doubters wrong and bring some good energy to the locker room!" another fan expressed excitement.

"Great deal, best decision the Giants could make given their situation," another fan wrote.

Another fan highlighted the possibility: "I think what they may do is draft Jeanty,then draft a quarterback in the second round or trade a backup in first if Dart keeps slipping."

"They’d be better off starting some random gymnast so they could guarantee 0-16 and draft Arch next year," another fan advised.

"Very good pickup; Jameis will be a very nice bridge to whoever they draft this year or next," another fan nodded in excitement.

"They should hope Cam and Shadeur go 1/2 and they get their pick of Carter/Hunter," another fan commented.

Jameis Winston's 4-word reaction after signing the deal

The 2013 Heisman Trophy winner will likely act as the bridge for the Giants as they try to turn things around after a 3-14 campaign in 2024.

After finalizing the deal with the Giants, Jameis Winston took to Twitter to announce the news.

He wrote, "Start spreading the news," alongside an apple emoji.

It will be interesting to see if the Giants select a young quarterback like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward in the 2025 NFL draft.

