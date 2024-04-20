Vikings NFL Draft: Ranking Minnesota's worst draft picks over the past 10 years feat. Laquon Treadwell and more

The Minnesota Vikings are a franchise with a proud history of making top-tier draft picks. However, like with every other franchise, they've gotten it wrong several times.

This article will examine some Vikings picks that aged horribly in the past decade.

Vikings' worst draft picks over past 10 years ranked

5. Chazz Surratt, Linebacker, North Carolina, 2021 NFL Draft

Chazz Surratt spent the first years of his college football career as a quarterback for North Carolina. He later converted to the linebacker position and earned some plaudits for his ability after the transition.

The Vikings selected him in the third round with the impression that he could do a job on the defense. However, he couldn't block a cone at the highest level. Surratt was released by the Vikings after just one season.

4. Wyatt Davis, Guard, Ohio State, 2021 NFL Draft

Wyatt Davis was another player selected in the third round of the 2021 draft who'll go down in Vikings draft history infamy. Davis was initially seen as a draft day steal, as he was likely to go off the board if he declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.

However, the offensive guard never made it at the professional level. Davis reportedly came in overweight during training camp, got hurt later, and only made six appearances as a rookie. He was released ahead of his sophomore season.

3. Jeff Gladney, Cornerback, TCU, 2020 NFL Draft

Jeff Gladney's story is one of wasted potential. The 2020 Draft first-round pick showed flashes of being a solid defensive back in his lone season with the Vikings. However, off the Gridiron issues, he was released after one season.

Gladney never got the chance to get his career back on track as he died in a tragic motor accident. We'll never know what could have been for the pacy ball hawk.

2. Scott Crichton, Defensive end, Oregon, 2014 NFL Draft

Scott Crichton was a much-hyped prospect entering the NFL. He was lauded for his physical gifts, and scouts marveled at his college performances.

Crichton was supposed to light up opposition offenses, but it went the other way. He made only 10 tackles and one tackle for loss in 21 regular-season games for the Vikings over the course of two seasons. He was eventually released by the franchise.

1. Laquon Treadwell, Wide receiver, Ole Miss, 2016 NFL Draft

Laquon Treadwell was never the Vikings' first option in the 2016 NFL Draft. The franchise had their eyes on TCU's Josh Doctson. However, he had gone to the Washington Commanders one pick earlier.

Hence, the Vikings selected Laquon Treadwell with the 23rd pick of the 2016 Draft. It didn't work out for both parties, and Treadwell will go down as arguably the biggest Vikings' bust in the past decade.

