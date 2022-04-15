Who is Megan Denise? Von Miller's ex-fiancée claims serious accusations against NFL star

Von Miller, a two-time Super Bowl Champion, immediately found success in his short stint with the Los Angeles Rams when they won Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals. Miller then signed with the Buffalo Bills in the offseason and looks to be a big part of another Super Bowl contending team.

Megan Denise and Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller | Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Off the field, Miller is dealing with a different type of challenge. His ex fiancé Megan Denise recently accused Miller of being an absent father and doing hard drugs. Denise and Miller also have a son together. Additionally, NBA player Bol Bol is reportedly dating Denise, which prompted some back and forth between Miller and Denise via social media.

In response to Miller critiquing Denise and Bol’s new relationship, Denise took to social media to air out her grievances:

“What’s it called when you’ve seen your kid one time in four months?

“Does the NFL test for cocaine? I’m tryna see something real quick…”

Denise is a former exotic dancer at a club in Las Vegas owned by boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. She then became an Instagram model and now has roughly 1.2 million followers on the social media platform. Denise and Miller were engaged until January 2021, and while the two appeared to have called it quits, their relationship went through some drama that went public.

Megan Denise and Von Miller’s rocky relationship

In January 2021, Megan Denise and Von Miller’s arduous relationship took a dramatic turn when she claimed that Miller was “praying for her miscarriage” when he learned that she was pregnant with his child. Miller posted a denial of the allegations on his Instagram Story, which he later deleted.

33-year-old Von Miller not only has two Super Bowl rings, but was also the Super Bowl MVP of Super Bowl 50, which was also the last NFL game that Peyton Manning played when the two were with the Denver Broncos. Miller is a three-time First-Team All-Pro and has been named to the Pro Bowl eight times. Miller was a mainstay on the Broncos defense from 2011 to 2021 until the Broncos traded him to the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 season. He then went on to help the Rams win Super Bowl LVI.

