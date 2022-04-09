"It was crazy because I've been working behind the scenes on that for a little while now" - Stefon Diggs reveals he spent months recruiting Von Miller to Buffalo Bills

Like Von Miller, Stefon Diggs has been working hard on a new contract for himself. It is now clear that he has been working on getting another star to sign with the team as well. According to Buffalo News via Pro Football Talk, the all-star wide receiver has been giving pass rusher superstar Von Miller a hard sell over a period of the last several months, reaching back to before he went to Los Angeles.

“It was crazy because I’ve been working behind the scenes on that for a little while now. I was actually working on it before he went to L.A. because I felt like he would have been a nice piece for us to have pushing going into playoffs."

Matthew Bové @Matt_Bove Imagine if three years ago someone told you the Bills would become Super Bowl contenders, they’d have one of the best QBs in the NFL & they’d have Stefon Diggs and Von Miller. Imagine if three years ago someone told you the Bills would become Super Bowl contenders, they’d have one of the best QBs in the NFL & they’d have Stefon Diggs and Von Miller.

Diggs continued, explaining what he knew about the circumstances at the time for himself, his team, and Von Miller:

"I guess Denver was trying to deal him at the time. I was like, ‘He might be that push that we need,’ so I started working on it a little bit lightly, but I still had to focus on the season.”

Von Miller's conversation with Sean McVay

Von Miller ultimately signed a six-year deal to go to Buffalo. However, once the decision had been made, he needed to break the news to head coach Sean McVay. On the pass rusher's vlog, Miller's end of a seemingly final phone conversation was recorded. Here's how he told the coach he was leaving:

"Coach, man, I just wanted to, you know, call you because I respect you so much. And I want it to be more than that. I told you. I was gonna go to Buffalo and go play with those guys. "

Joe Buscaglia @JoeBuscaglia Bills WR Stefon Diggs on the Von Miller signing "I've been working on that behind the scenes for a little while now." Bills WR Stefon Diggs on the Von Miller signing "I've been working on that behind the scenes for a little while now."

He went on, bringing up his mental health:

"And you know, it wasn't about the breed. Like I was looking at it from a mental health spotlight where I take a little bit less than kind of labor it was like a promo every single day from the staff and everybody that Chuck got up there, man."

He continued, admitting that it was one of the toughest decisions of his life:

"Reggie man, you know running out the practice every single day praying on a field looking up, you know, seeing the CLU in the mountains and all this shit. And it was perfect, man. And this is really one of the toughest decisions that I've made in my life, man, for real, you know, and another thing that my dad said to me because I really don't make a decision, you know, without my dad."

The last bit of the conversation in the video touched on how his father's advice put him over the edge:

"You know, he asked me, 'Am I satisfied? Am I satisfied with my career? Do I want to get more? Am I content?' And you know, I told him no. I told him that I wanted more. I wanted to keep doing more and, you know, going to Buffalo for me."

The video ended the conversation at that point. Miller is now a member of the Buffalo Bills. At the end of his current deal, he will be nearly 40 years old. Counting 2022, the pass rusher has been on three teams since the start of 2021. However, he is now set to be an exclusive member of the Bills for the next six years.

