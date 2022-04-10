"It’s crazy” - Von Miller reveals how he almost became a member of the Bills a decade earlier

During a conversation on his YouTube channel, Von Miller revealed how he almost became a member of the Buffalo Bills a decade earlier.

Basically, the Bills were picking behind the Denver Broncos and were dead-set on the pass rusher. Denver was ahead and changed their minds, selecting Miller first. Here's how he put it:

“Yeah, man, that was that was I was just looking at those messages. I was receiving those messages when my agent had called me. And that was 2020 -- I had first hit you, man. I was like, 'man, I'm a big fan' and in the year after that in 2021. But hey, man, what's it like in Buffalo? It's crazy."

During the video, Miller chatted with Josh Allen, telling him how big of a fan he was. The pass rusher then detailed how he and Allen could easily already have been teammates:

"We've been talking about it for a while. I mean, I've been a fan of your team and I've been a fan of you. And you know, I've been a fan of Buffalo and the fans there for a long time and I almost got drafted there in 2011 and I was drafted in 2011 as a third pick and I was the second pick.”

Few people know this, but Von Miller has a vlog on YouTube, as, at the time of writing, the superstar pass rusher has less than 30,000 subscribers.

However, his most recent video giving an in-depth look at his experience in arriving at the decision to go to Buffalo sits at well over 200,000 views. The content of the video reveals a lot.

From his conversation with Sean McVay in which he broke the news to his conversation with Josh Allen in which Allen attempted to sell him on coming over, the vlog entirely pulled back the curtain.

Von Miller's career

Denver Broncos Training Camp.

Of course, Miller spent the next ten years with the Denver Broncos. During that time, he served as a great pass rusher, earning double-digit sacks in three of his first four years with the Broncos.

After 2015, his career entered the stratosphere. The pass rusher helped the team to the Super Bowl and most would agree that the pass rusher ultimately won the Super Bowl for his team.

Darryl Bruffett @DarrylBruffett Just a couple of ole chicken farmers hanging out at Miramont Country Club talking some football during @VonMiller Gig’em Gala benefiting Von’s Vision Foundation Friday night. Just a couple of ole chicken farmers hanging out at Miramont Country Club talking some football during @VonMiller Gig’em Gala benefiting Von’s Vision Foundation Friday night. https://t.co/XBugAK1mjE

He forced Cam Newton to fumble twice, practically gifting the Broncos' offense the two touchdowns that proved to be the difference in the 24-10 win.

In the post-Manning years when the team couldn't find a quarterback, the pass rusher served as the face of the franchise.

Whenever an advertisement for a Broncos game would come on the air, Miller was always listed as a top player to watch.

In 2021, the pass rusher went to the Los Angeles Rams and won a Super Bowl. Upon signing his six-year deal to join the Bills, he is now under contract until nearly 40 years old.

Edited by Adam Dickson