Was Dolly Parton lip-syncing during Thanksgiving game's halftime? NFL fans deliver verdict on singer’s performance

Country music superstar Dolly Parton performed at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Game 2023 at the Cowboys Stadium in front of thousands of screaming fans. The versatile singing legend gave a rendition of some of her biggest singles, but some fans aren't so pleased.

The reason is that they believe that the 77-year-old singer lip-synced her Thanksgiving Day performance, thus putting her credibility in question. As you can see from the tweets below, fans are divided on how to feel following her Thanksgiving Day performance.

While we can't tell whether Parton's performance was lip-synced, we must commend her stage presence and poise on such an occasion. The legendary singer did not let nerves get the best of her, as she totally owned the hard-to-impress Dallas Cowboys crowd on Thanksgiving Day 2023.

Dolly Parton's super busy 2023

Dolly Parton has had a rather busy 2023, even by her lofty standards. The multi-platinum songstress has dropped a high-profile and critically acclaimed album, "Rockstar." She has also performed at numerous venues such as the Dallas Cowboys Stadium and the Neyland Stadium at the University of Tennessee. She has attended numerous public events to promote tours and Dollywood.

This year's Thanksgiving Day Game performance is one of her biggest in a while and her consistency deserves plaudits. It takes hard work to be an active performer in your late seventies, especially in the country music genre.

Dolly Parton's Legacy

Parton has etched her name in history as one of the most accomplished and loved singers of all time. The versatile artiste has achieved both commercial and critical success over her long career.

Parton has won eleven Grammy awards, ten Country Music Association Awards, five Academy of Country Music Awards, four People's Choice Awards, and three American Music Awards, among others. She is a member of over a dozen Hall of Fames and is an established legacy act at this point.