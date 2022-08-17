WATCH: Adrian Peterson brutally knocks out his sparring partner ahead of boxing match against Le'Veon Bell 

Adrian Peterson will be boxing Le'Veon Bell on Sept. 10 at the Banc of California Stadium. Their bout will be part of the undercard for the fight pitting Austin McBroom against AnEsonGib. The recently-retired running back is looking like a natural in his new endeavor.

In a post on his Instagram, Peterson shared footage of a forceful right cross flooring his sparring partner and knocking him out.

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young will also fight on the Austin McBroom-AnEsonGib undercard against infamous viral rapper Blueface. The fight could be in jeopardy if his recent public scuffle with girlfriend Chrisean Rock results in any criminal charges.

Adrian Peterson talks fighting Le'Veon Bell

From the sound of it, this isn't going to be a one-and-done fight for Adrian Peterson. Unlike fellow pro athlete-turned-boxer Nate Robinson, who is likely done after Jake Paul knocked him out in scary fashion back in November 2020.

Peterson told NFL.com's Grant Gordon that this was something he could picture himself doing moving forward:

“This is something that I definitely can see myself doing going forward as well, just depending on how things kind of play out for me. But since I’ve started, this is something that I’ll continue to do. I’ll continue to stay in the ring, continue to practice, get my skills right because it’s a different ballgame when you step in that square."

"Fortunately for me, I have some great guys around me that are experienced. My gym in Houston, we have a ring in there. We have a lot of guys sparring all the time, and I’ve had the opportunity in the past to get in there with those guys a couple times and here recently, obviously, getting ready for the fight."

"I just been kind of grinding, so I might see this continue to do something going forward. So, even after this fight, I will still be on my same routine, waiting for that next opportunity to present itself.”

Peterson sees himself as the favorite against Le'Veon Bell due to his explosive punching power:

“I know Le’Veon is strong as well, but I will give myself the edge when it comes to being explosive and having the power. Obviously, you’ve got to pick and choose when you deliver that power. I’m still new to this, you know, but like I said earlier, anything I do I’m going all in and I have a great team around me. So, I feel like when it comes to being more explosive, more powerful, I have the edge."

Adrian Peterson is clearly confident his second career will go as well as his first. However, it's unlikely he will be as successful at boxing as he was with football.

