Watch: Antonio Brown and Tom Brady's last interaction before Bucs WR's infamous walkout

What was the breaking point that caused Antonio Brown to quit in the midst of the Week 17 Sunday afternoon game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets?

Head coach Bruce Arians said that he simply asked Brown to go back into the game and that he refused. As NFL fans try and decipher all of the varying video footage as well as the body language of the Buccaneers bench. But it is currently hard to tell who may have said something that could have set Brown into the outburst that he had.

While footage from fans in the stands at MetLife Stadium showed Brown's teammates Mike Evans and O.J. Howard calming him down. However, a new video has surfaced which includes Tom Brady interacting with Brown on the sidelines..

WATCH: Tom Brady spoke to Antonio Brown before his explosive exit

Reuben @ReubenAColon @StevenCheah This seemed to be his last interaction with Brady right before the drive that resulted in him leaving... Everything seemed fairly calm @StevenCheah This seemed to be his last interaction with Brady right before the drive that resulted in him leaving... Everything seemed fairly calm https://t.co/i1NlwZ8kYv

The video of Tom Brady and Antonio Brown looks like a typical interaction between a quarterback and wide receiver on the sidelines during a game. Nothing about the interaction seems out of the ordinary between the two.

Brady seems to be discussing something with Brown, perhaps about a play. Brown, who is sitting on the bench, shakes his head in what seems like agreement. Brady then walked away, none the wiser to what would transpire next.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapaport, the apparent issue that Antonio Brown was having began in the locker room during halftime. Brown was apparently loud in the locker room and his issues spilled out onto the field when he came back out.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @NFLTotalAccess : It started in the halftime locker room for #Bucs WR Antonio Brown, continued on the sidelines when he refused to enter the game, and then he was done. The latest on the AB situation, with Tampa Bay not yet releasing him (but they will). From @NFLTotalAccess: It started in the halftime locker room for #Bucs WR Antonio Brown, continued on the sidelines when he refused to enter the game, and then he was done. The latest on the AB situation, with Tampa Bay not yet releasing him (but they will). https://t.co/xT3oEAeXr2

Brady was asked after the game about Antonio Brown's exit. While he said he wasn't aware of the situation during the game, he found out after the Buccaneers sealed the game-winning drive.

Brady also said that he cared about Antonio Brown as a person and that he hopes that the wide receiver gets the help that he needs. Brady insinuated that there may be something going on with Brown that others who don't know him personally wouldn't be aware of.

Brown has since insisted that he was injured and told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff that he was too injured to take the field again. Brown said that he was being made to play when he wasn't physically able to. The Buccaneers denied that claim and aren't speaking on the topic of Antonio Brown at the moment.

He has still not been officially released as of Tuesday.

