WATCH: Commanders' Brian Robinson spotted running routes less than one month after being shot by armed robbers 

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson's recovery seems to be headed in the right direction. The rookie was shot twice in the leg on August 28, 2022, in an attempted robbery in Washington D.C. He was leaving a restaurant in the city when he was approached by two suspects who tried to rob him. He fought back, but the suspects shot him twice in the leg before fleeing.

Robinson didn't suffer any structural damage to his leg, which had him and the Commanders optimistic that he would return to the field at some point this season. During pregame warmups at FedEx Field on Sunday, Robinson was seen running routes on the field. His right leg is still wrapped up, but it appears as if he has full mobility. The 23-year-old was seen catching passes from Washington Commanders assistant running backs coach Jennifer King.

The Commanders placed the running back on the non-football injury list after the incident. That designation indicated that he would miss at the very least the first four games of the season.

When will Brian Robinson return?

Just a day after being shot twice in the leg, Brian Robinson stopped by the Washington Commanders facility to see his coaches and teammates. Although on crutches, the running back seemed to be in good spirits and eager to get back on the field.

Just 10 days ago, he returned to the practice field as a participant for the first time since August 28, 2022. Though he sustained two gunshot wounds, the fact that he didn't suffer any structural damage to his knee or leg gave everyone some optimism. During his first few days at practice, he did light work with just jogging and some catching drills.

Washington Commmanders head coach Ron Rivera recently said that he likes what he sees in the running back's rehab and that there haven't been any setbacks as of yet. However, he wouldn't commit to the fact that he would return in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I mean, we’re liking what we see each time we ramp something up. He’s had no ill effects so far."

The rookie was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He won two National Championships with the Crimson Tide. During training camp, he was expected to be used as an early down back for the Commanders. When he returns to the field, he will likely pick up right where he left off.

