Watch: Dallas Cowboys fans boo and throw trash at Dak Prescott after franchise picked up yet another injury

The Dallas Cowboys just cannot catch a break ... or even a touchdown.

Expectations in Arlington, Texas, were on the floor ahead of a Week 1 matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even so, in their 19-3 loss to the Bucs, the Dallas Cowboys were lucky enough to escape with their tails between their legs. Or so it would appear.

Footage captured by fans from the AT&T Stadium shows some attendees pelting the team with trash after their meek loss to Tampa Bay.

Yep. Dallas fans were seemingly so frustrated by their team's rotten luck that they literally started trashing the players at the stadium.

That footage wasn't the sole interesting piece of video to emerge from the AT&T Stadium, though.

After being held to their lowest score in 33 years in a season opener, team owner Jerry Jones wasn't the happiest man in Texas on Sunday night.

Video footage appeared to show the franchise owner leaving the stadium early during the horror loss to the Bucs.

When it rains, it pours, doesn't it?

Dallas Cowboys' woes worsen with Dak Prescott injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys

Look. Even Cowboys fans were a little apprehensive going into the season opener against the mighty Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And with good reason.

The Bucs were relatively healthy heading into Week 1. Despite missing four practice sessions over 11 days in training camp, Tom Brady was still... well ... Tom Brady.

All things considered, however, Dallas still had Dak Prescott on the field for all but six minutes in the game.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Prescott injured his right hand after making contact with Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett while throwing a pass. He's now set to have surgery on his thumb on Monday and is expected to miss six to eight weeks of NFL action.

That wasn't all.

Star left tackle Tyron Smith is already expected to miss most of the season after suffering a hamstring tear in training camp. Meanwhile, No. 2 receiver Michael Gallup is still recovering from the ACL injury he suffered last year.

The Dallas Cowboys headed into Week 1 with a laundry list of injury issues. Apart from Prescott, two more names were added to that list on Sunday night.

Connor McGovern and Jayron Kearse both picked up injuries, leaving Dallas with yet another headache ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

As you can surmise, it's not the greatest time to be a Dallas Cowboys fan.

