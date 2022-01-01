Watch: Joe Burrow gets the slime treatment for winning NVP of the week award

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is certainly not experiencing the "sophomore slump" that many NFL players endure. After his rookie season was cut short in 2020 with a torn ACL, Joe Burrow and the Bengals have become one of the toughest teams to play in the AFC North. If further proof is needed, just ask the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, who were swept by the Cincinnati Bengals this season in conference play.

Last week, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, who were without quarterback Lamar Jackson, 41-21.

Joe Burrow threw for an impressive 525 passing yards and four touchdowns, leading the Bengals to sole possession of the AFC North division with a 9-6 record.

Joe Burrow's gutsy performance on Sunday caught the eye of Nickelodeon, who gives out weekly "NVP" awards for the best NFL performance of the week. The winner of the NVP award is, then, given the trophy and an appropriate "sliming."

WATCH: Bengals QB Joe Burrow gets slimed by teammates

Cincinnati Bengals @Bengals SpongeBob came to Cincinnati to surprise his biggest fan at work. Congrats to the NVP, @JoeyB ! 👏 SpongeBob came to Cincinnati to surprise his biggest fan at work. Congrats to the NVP, @JoeyB! 👏 https://t.co/iikqYKCpqf

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah walked up to quarterback Joe Burrow, alongside Nickelodeon royalty: Spongebob Squarepants. As seen in the video above, Spongebob had the NVP award in the net and handed it to Burrow, who said that he had been waiting to receive it.

But, unlike most people who get slimed or dunked, Burrow asked for the bright green drenching. Uzomah didn't hold back and came running back with a cup of Nickelodoen's famous bright green slime and poured it over Joe Burrow's head. Burrow seemed to enjoy the sliming and the iconic Nickelodeon blimp trophy, about which he said he has been trying to win for a while.

Nickelodeon @Nickelodeon



Congrats, This week’s #NFLSlimetime NVP had a game bigger than an Alaskan bull worm!Congrats, @JoeyB of the Cincinnati @Bengals 😎 Enjoy the Salty Spitoon This week’s #NFLSlimetime NVP had a game bigger than an Alaskan bull worm! Congrats, @JoeyB of the Cincinnati @Bengals 😎 Enjoy the Salty Spitoon https://t.co/IrirNcAxl7

Joe Burrow was nominated for the Nickelodeon NVP award, alongside Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams. Allen and the Bills defeated the New England Patriots, now tied for the AFC East lead. Adams and the Packers defeated the Browns on Christmas Day. Adams had 10 catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Burrows' 525 passing yards and four touchdowns was a Cincinnati Bengals' franchise record. This season, Burrow has thrown for 4,165 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, with just 14 interceptions. Joe Burrow could be a good candidate for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will now have a tough matchup this Sunday afternoon with a home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Winning this game maintain their AFC North division lead.

