WATCH: NFL fans belt out emotional rendition of national anthem on 9/11 anniversary at MetLife Stadium

The opening Sunday of the 2022 NFL season was also the 21st anniversary of the tragic attacks in New York on September 11, 2001. It's long been a day when the active sports, largely just baseball and football, come together to remember and honor the victims.

The Baltimore Ravens and the New York Jets gathered in MetLife Stadium to kick off their season, not far from where the planes struck and the Twin Towers went down all those years ago. This was the only NFL game happening in New York on Sunday as the Buffalo Bills visited the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday.

As a result, the atmosphere in MetLife before the game was packed with emotion, with New Yorkers and football fans remembering and honoring the victims of one of the worst attacks on the United States in history.

Brianna Fernandez, a New York police officer, sang the national anthem ahead of the game. The fans in attendance quickly joined in, giving one of the most rousing renditions of the anthem ever played at a sporting event.

Cheers, singing, and applause erupted in New York on Sunday in one of the most touching displays NFL fans will see all season.

The NFL scoreboard on 21st anniversary of 9/11

The Baltimore Ravens made light work of the New York Jets on Sunday, winning 24-9.

The New Orleans Saints edged out a narrow 27-26 victory over division rivals Atlanta Falcons. Baker Mayfield was denied his revenge against the Cleveland Browns after Cleveland nailed a field goal with less than 15 seconds remaining to win 26-24.

In a rain-filled contest, the Chicago Bears spoiled the beginning of the Trey Lance era with the San Francisco 49ers, winning 19-10.

The wildest game of the day goes to the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals tied the game with no time remaining and missed the winning extra point.

The Steelers and Bengals exchanged missed field goals in overtime before the Steelers hit one in the final minutes to win 23-20.

The Philadelphia Eagles held off the Detroit Lions 38-35. The first tie of this NFL season comes between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans, who played a 20-20 stalemate.

The Miami Dolphins started the Mike McDaniel era with a 20-7 win over the New England Patriots. The Washington Commanders topped the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-22.

The New York Giants edged out the Tennessee Titans by a score of 21-20. The Los Angeles Chargers topped the new-look Las Vegas Raiders 24-19. The Kansas City Chiefs rolled over the Arizona Cardinals, outscoring them 44-21. The Green Bay Packers could not get anything going, losing to rivals Minnesota Vikings 23-7.

On Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys lost Dak Prescott to injury and the game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 19-3.

