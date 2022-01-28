WATCH: Pat McAfee shares the most awkward conversation ever with a fan

Pat McAfee used one of the oldest tricks in the phonebook on Thursday's show, but it was hilarious nevertheless. On McAfee's talk show, he routinely gets calls from the public to speak their minds, ask questions, and otherwise add some outsider influence to the program. Sometimes, this leads to interesting tangents and show topics. Other times, it results in mesmerizingly awkward conversations.

The host of the show starting to have fun with the awkwardness of the conversation - Credit: @PatMcAfee

In the show posted on January 27th, McAfee got a call from a guy named "Steve." He sounded like a middle-aged man who was inexperienced with how either remote conversations or calling into shows worked. It became readily apparent within a few seconds of hearing him speak. He repeatedly asked if someone could hear him.

The show host played along and became silent as soon as he knew what was happening. The three-minute clip showed the host pretending to have technical issues while simply not responding to Steve. It seemed that every time the caller was close to getting on the same page with the host, he would ask if anyone could hear him and the charade continued.

Those familiar with talking on the phone a lot with random strangers or those experienced with playing video games online using microphones have likely had this happen to them. Gamers know this as a classic case of internet lag or an accidentally muted microphone that can leave someone asking if anyone can hear them for minutes at a time.

Pat McAfee and his unconventional approach towards callers

The show host is well known for taking an unconventional approach when it comes to listeners calling in. Show followers will say that sometimes, he's been known to simply hang up on callers a la Han Solo in Star Wars. On occasion, he's been known to hang up mid-call with people if he loses patience. Therefore, this falls on the lower-end of the scale in terms of how he can act with callers.

The Pat McAfee Show is streamed daily on YouTube on his channel. His shows routinely break three hours (completionists, be warned!). Those that don't have time to watch him for three hours per day can subscribe to his YouTube channel to stay up to date with the highlights from the shows, which are posted regularly. Those without a YouTube account can follow him on Twitter.

Also Read Article Continues below

He also uses his Twitter account to post vlogs and other things going on in his life. He can be found on YouTube here. Additionally, readers can find his Twitter account here.

Edited by Piyush Bisht