WATCH: Patrick Mahomes stars in Walmart commercial fresh off Netflix’s Quarterback success

Patrick Mahomes has found even more success since the Netflix series "Quarterback," parlaying into a commercial with the retail giant Walmart. The two-time NFL MVP appeared in the Walmart commercial, a conversation centered around his love of golf and family.

His wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling made a cameo in their backyard full of toys. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback talked about how he balances recovery and spending time with family.

Fans even saw Steel, Mahomes' dog whom he's had for seven years, in the commercial.

Last season was one that Mahomes and Chiefs fans wouldn't forget as they won their second Lombardi Trophy in four seasons. Patrick Mahomes would take home Super Bowl MVP honors for the second time.

The Netflix show showed another side of the Kansas City Chiefs star. Fans were treated to some colorful language as Mahomes wasn't afraid to let loose until Andy Reid told him to calm down.

Overall, "Quarterback" exhibited how Mahomes maintains his balance as a quarterback, father and husband throughout the rigors of an NFL season.

Which other QBs are in the Netflix series besides Patrick Mahomes?

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Besides Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota are the other two quarterbacks featured in "Quarterback."

Cousins had a solid 2022 season with the Minnesota Vikings, finishing in the top 10 in passing yards (4,557) and touchdowns (29). It marked his third straight 4,000-yard season and the eighth in his NFL career.

The series covered the Vikings quarterback with his wife Julie and two sons, Cooper and Turner. It also documented his and the Vikings' 13-4 record in 2022.

— Kirk Cousins showed all that QBs go through simply to play. He spent most of last season in pain, no one knew it, and the work was constant.

Spent the 8-hour flight back from Croatia watching Netflix's "Quarterback" and it was as excellent as hoped.Thoughts:— Kirk Cousins showed all that QBs go through simply to play. He spent most of last season in pain, no one knew it, and the work was constant.— Patrick…

Mariota joined the Atlanta Falcons ahead of the 2022 season, reuniting with head coach Arthur Smith, his offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans. He and his wife Kiyomi's journey as she was pregnant with their first child, a daughter.

It also talked about Mariota's ups and downs as the Falcons' quarterback. He would lose the starting job to rookie Desmond Ridder late in the 2022 season.

