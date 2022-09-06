WATCH: Peyton Manning joined country music star Dierks Bentley to perform at music festival

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning is a well-known country music fan. The two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback has been seen at some of the biggest country music concerts in years past and this weekend was no different.

He was at the Seven Peaks Festival in Villa Grove, Colorado. The 46 year old and his family now call the Denver, Colorado area home. They decided to move there after his retirement from the National Football League after he won his second Lombardi Trophy with the Denver Broncos.

At the Seven Peaks Festival, he made an appearance on stage to introduce country music star Dierks Bentley's band "Hot Country Knights". Bentley's side project, aside from his solo career, is a paradox of 1990s country music.

While introducing the band on stage, Manning hyped up the crowd by asking them to yell his famous "OMAHA" chant. When Bentley and his band took the stage, they had the former NFL quarterback join them in singing a classic song from the 1990s. He then gave his best rendition of the Garth Brooks song "Friends in Low Places".

Although he may not have the best singing voice, he was clearly having a good time and enjoying himself. Along with the crowd who could be heard singing right along and cheering him on.

Other times that Peyton Manning has been on stage at a country music concert

Peyton Manning's appearance at the Seven Peaks Festival this past weekend was not the first time he found himself on stage belting tunes. In 2017, he also got on stage at a Dierks Bentley show in Denver, Colorado.

Back in 2003, country music star Kenny Chesney played at Neyland Stadium, home of the Tennessee Volunteers, for the very first time. As part of his "Tennessee Homecoming" show, Chesney brought Manning up on stage. Of course, he played his college football days right there on the field at Neyland Stadium.

Just this summer, he reunited with Chesney again on stage at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium. Much to the surprise of the fans in the stadium.

The former NFL number one draft pick is no stranger to the entertainment industry. He created his own entertainment company, perfectly titled, "Omaha Productions". The company produces the "manningcast" broadcast of Monday Night Football on ESPN along with his show "Peyton's Places" on ESPN+.

