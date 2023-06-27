WATCH: Ravens legend Ray Lewis delivers heartbreaking speech at son’s funeral

Ray Lewis went through a lot during his time trying to reach and while a member of the NFL, but none of that could likely compare to what he's experiencing now. His son, Lewis III, tragically passed away a little more than a week ago.

Lewis III was just 28 years old and was actually on his way to following in his father's footsteps, having played running back in college. He passed away due to what police are calling an accidental overdose.

The Baltimore Ravens legend and NFL Hall of Famer is certainly overcome with grief, but that didn't stop him from delivering an emotional speech eulogizing his late son.

The former linebacker offered up one clear statement to his fallen son:

"We will see you again."

After the news broke, Lewis' other son delivered a touching statement, saying he hoped his brother had found peace:

"Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother A true angel I pray you're at peace now because IK how much you was really hurting. I don't and won't ever have the words man cuz this pain right here. I love you I love you I love you. Your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I'll make you smile and proud."

Ray Lewis mourned his son

Lewis III was a star for Lake Mary Prep High School, and was a member of the Miami Hurricanes, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Virginia Union Panthers.

Ray Lewis and Michael Irvin mourn loss of Lewis' son

Michael Irvin, longtime friend of Ray Lewis, was also at the funeral. He shared his feelings on Instagram:

"NO FATHER should ever have to bury his son! There is NOT anything, anyone can say to ease this depth of pain. Just know this MY BROTHER, we love you and God has you."

Lewis' speech at the funeral was the first time he had commented publicly on his son's tragic passing.

