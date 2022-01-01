Watch: Tom Brady and Charles Woodson feature in hilarious new teaser for upcoming documentary

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to find himself on television quite a bit, even beyond his current NFL playing career. Whether it's in his documentary Man in the Arena or commercials for T-Mobile, Subway and Bitcoin, Brady is, essentially, everywhere.

This time, Tom Brady, along with former NFL defensive back Charles Woodson, appear in a trailer for an upcoming ESPN 30 for 30 documentary entitled The Tuck Rule, a short documentary about the infamous January 2001 game between the New England Patriots and the Oakland Raiders.

The former University of Michigan teammates were on opposite sides of a controversial call back in 2001. Also known as "The Tuck Rule Game," it was the AFC Championship game between Brady's New England Patriots and Woodson's Oakland Raiders.

Tom Brady looked as if he was going to throw the ball with his arm motion; instead, he decided to "tuck" the ball. He was sacked by Charles Woodson, and the ball came out and appeared to have been recovered by the Raiders.

The play was reviewed, and the officiating crew decided that, since Brady's arm was moving forward, it was an incomplete forward pass. The ball's movement in Brady's arm allowed the tuck rule to be used in that moment.

That allowed the Patriots to keep the ball and, eventually, score two field goals to win the game. That call has led to controversy for years to come and was actually removed from the NFL rule book in March 2013.

The commercial is a comical reenactment of the Tuck Rule Game, featuring Brady's and Woodson's hilarious interpretation of what transpired during the championship matchup.

Of course, Woodson still stands by his thoughts that Brady did, in fact, fumble the ball and that it should have been the Raiders' ball and eventual victory. Meanwhile, Brady still insists that it did fall under the tuck rule and that his arm movement showed that. Now that controversial conversation can continue as it will surely be talked about in the near future as the premiere date approaches. Following the controversial game, the Patriots did go on to win the first of six Super Bowl titles, which began their dynasty in the 2000s.

ESPN's 30 for 30: The Tuck Rule will debut on February 6, 2022 on ESPN. The documentary will detail never-before-seen footage of what transpired throughout the game and thereafter.

