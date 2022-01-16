Watch: Tom Brady reveals what made him make the face that turned him into a viral internet meme

Tom Brady could be a viral trend for almost anything he does at this stage of his career. The latest event for which TB12 has gone viral involves his face. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback expresed a memorable reaction along with a visible gasp during the Buccaneers' 41-17 romping of the Carolina Panthers in Week 18.

Since Brady made that face, everyone has wanted to know what made him make the funny expression. We finally got an answer to the question on Friday. Brady himself even laughed when he answered the question, which was asked by Willie McGinest.

WATCH: Tom Brady explains why he made a hilarious face during Week 18

Why did @WillieMcGinest The answer we've all been waiting for...Why did @TomBrady make that face!? The answer we've all been waiting for...Why did @TomBrady make that face!? 😂😯 @WillieMcGinest https://t.co/CAZ2pURpla

McGinest was lucky enough to be the one to get the insider scoop on Brady's viral face. McGinest and Brady were teammates on the New England Patriots for six seasons, and the comfortability between the two showed on the air.

McGinest gave Brady two of his guesses for what Bruce Arians said to make Brady gasp. He guessed correctly that Arians updated him on the Los Angeles Rams and San Fransisco 49ers score. Brady laughed out loud and said,

"He's like, 'They're losing 17-0,' I found out and was like, alright, whatever, you know? We still gotta win. Then, he came over to me and was like '17-17' and I was like, ohh, you know? And I saw the picture of that after the game, and that was funny as sh*t"

The fact that Brady realized how funny his face looked is one of the instances we've seen where he's not afraid to poke fun at himself this season.

Tom Brady's look of amazement was shared by NFL viewers who saw the 49ers' improbable comeback victory against the Rams. The Rams appeared to be in complete control early on in the game.

Jimmy Garoppolo proceeded to have one of the best games in his NFL career, and the 49ers win inserted them into the Wild Card round. It was so enticing that Brady couldn't help but watch some of the game in the Buccaneers' stadium during his post-game interview.

Tom Brady watching the end of 49ers-Rams after the



@tracywolfson "I'm watching it right now. Throw it to Kittle... break the tackle. Oh, darn it. It happens."Tom Brady watching the end of 49ers-Rams after the @Buccaneers win is great "I'm watching it right now. Throw it to Kittle... break the tackle. Oh, darn it. It happens." Tom Brady watching the end of 49ers-Rams after the @Buccaneers win is great 😂🎤 @tracywolfson https://t.co/0Iek40udEf

Tom Brady is a hyper-competitor, so it's no surprise he was so keyed in on who, between the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, would make the postseason. Brady and the Buccaneers won't face the 49ers in the wild card round.

Instead, they're facing the Philadelphia Eagles, who Brady has a lot of motivation to defeat. The Buccaneers will have Rob Gronkowski back and healthy to aid Brady, but will be without Leonard Fournette.

